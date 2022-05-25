How to Watch Women’s El Clasico in USA

Barcelona and Real Madrid’s women’s sides will face off in the Copa de la Reina semifinal, all for a chance to play in the final.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

The semifinals of the Copa de la Reina will serve as the backdrop for a Clásico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The match will be played at the Santo Domingo Stadium.

For Barcelona, this game comes at the right time. The blaugrana are coming off a loss in the Champions League final against Olympique de Lyon 3-1. Despite their defeat, the Blaugrana team is one of the best in the world and dominates the Spanish league with solvency beyond any doubt.

The Catalans are also in search of their third title of the season after winning the Iberdrola League and the Spanish Super Cup.

For them to be able to win this title, they will have to do it without both Caroline Graham and Melanie Serrano, both with physical problems. The club reported that the Norwegian suffers an injury to her right foot while the Catalan suffers from discomfort in her right knee.

Add to this, injuries to players such as Cata, Jana y Bruna, will make the team’s life miserable. The last three players are all out until next season for their return.

This is what makes the Estadio Santo Domingo such a great place to have this match. It is expected to have all its 5,100 seats filled.

The winner of this match will face Sporting Huelva as they won in the first semifinal 1-0 over Tenerife.

This will be the sixth time that they will face off this season They faced off in the quarters of the Champions League where Barcelona won both legs. The second was the most memorable match as there was a record of 91,553 in attendance at the Camp Nou- a new record in this competition.

Barcelona got to the final by beating Rayo Vallecano 3-1 and then handled Real Sociedad 3-0, making them the favorites to be able to win the crown.

Meanwhile, for Real Madrid, this match could be a memorable one for a Madrid side looking to win their first league. Madrid finished with a 3-0 victory against Alhama CF and then they defeated Levante 3-1.

Barcelona Probable XI: Paños, Paredes, León, Pina, Graham, Marta, Hermoso, Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Rolfo.

Real Madrid Probable XI: Misa, Teresa, Peter, Ivana, Olga, Oroz, Esther, Lucía, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava.