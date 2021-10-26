How to Watch World Series Live Stream in 4K

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are set to do battle in the World Series with baseball’s ultimate prize on the line.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game of the World Series will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of every game in 4K via FuboTV

Both a regular Fox channel (live in most, but not all, markets) and a Fox 4K channel (with a compatible 4K streaming device and/or TV) are among the 100-plus live TV channels available on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every World Series game live in regular HD or 4K on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Braves vs Astros World Series Preview

The Braves and Astros have slugged their way to the World Series and kick off their best-of-seven series on Tuesday.

Atlanta is back in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1999 and are looking for their first championship since 1995. The Braves were able to dispatch the Dodgers in the NLCS in six games, clinching their World Series berth. It was anything but a smooth ride for the Braves, who lost Ronald Acuna Jr. — arguably their best player — around the All-Star break.

The Braves are confident heading into a matchup with an experienced Astros squad.

“Everyone just looks at overall record. It’s just been how this team has played in the second half is what made us feel this confident about ourselves and what we’ve overcome. It’s just kind of the whole thing that put it all together to make us feel the way we feel,” Braves star Freddie Freeman said. “We have had like 40-foot potholes that we’ve hit, like humongous speed bumps, everything you could possibly see in a road we hit it, and we still somehow overcame all that. I think that’s what this team has is anything we got thrown at us, we overcame it.”

The Astros were able to cool off the Red Sox in the ALCS, besting Boston in six games. For Houston, the trip back to the World Series comes with some unwanted attention in light of their 2017 sign stealing situation, which no one has forgotten about.

“I wasn’t here with the team in 2017, but I’ve gotten booed just as equal as anybody else,” ALCS MVP Yordan Alvarez said. “So I think we all have the same mentality that we really want to win a World Series to demonstrate that we are just a great team.”

Carlos Correa is one of the holdovers from that squad but said he doesn’t find extra motivation in the criticism.

“We just want to really show the world that we’re the best team out there. In order for us to do that, we’ve got to get four more wins. I don’t think the outside noise motivates us at all,” Correa said.

Full World Series Schedule

Oct. 26 Game 1: 8:09 PM (in Houston)

Oct. 27 Game 2: 8:09 PM (in Houston)

Oct. 29 Game 3: 8:09 PM (in Atlanta)

Oct. 30 Game 4: 8:09 PM (in Atlanta)

*Oct. 31 Game 5: 8:15 PM (in Atlanta)

*Nov. 2 Game 6: 8:09 PM (in Houston)

*Nov. 3 Game 7: 8:09 PM (in Houston)

* If necessary