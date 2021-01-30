How to Watch Wendy Williams Documentary Online Without Cable

Following the release of the made-for-TV biopic about talk show host Wendy Williams, Wendy Williams: The Movie, comes The Wendy Williams Story… What a Mess!, a feature-length documentary about the host’s life. It premieres Saturday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch The Wendy Williams Story: What a Mess live or on-demand online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch The Wendy Williams Story: What a Mess live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo comes with DVR, so you can record any airings of the movie and watch it later. And even if you don’t DVR it, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows and movies on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Wendy Williams Story: What a Mess live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, so you can record any future airings and watch the movie whenever you want. It also comes with a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows and movies on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. Plus, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Wendy Williams Story: What a Mess live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, so you can record any future airings and watch the movie whenever you want.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Wendy Williams Story: What a Mess live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows and movies after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, so you can record any future airings and watch the movie whenever you want.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch The Wendy Williams Story: What a Mess live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘The Wendy Williams Story: What a Mess’ Preview

Official Documentary Trailer | Wendy Williams: What a Mess! | LifetimeWendy Williams' authorized, unfiltered documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess! premieres Saturday, January 30 at 10/9c on Lifetime #LifetimeMovies #WendyWilliams Watch Lifetime Movies anytime with the Lifetime Movie Club app: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovieClub Find out more about this and other Lifetime movies on our site: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovies Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook… 2020-12-22T20:59:46Z

Williams has styled herself “the queen of all media,” so naturally, after the debut of her made-for-TV biopic she is getting real and raw in a feature-length documentary titled The Wendy Williams Story… What a Mess!.

The Lifetime press release says that Williams “sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera, discussing every inch of joy and humiliation she has experienced since childhood.

“From her apartment in Manhattan, we’re with Wendy during the course of her divorce, as she deals with being a ‘Hot Topic’ and finds a way to right her ship again. It’s a raw, no holds barred look with never-before-heard truths about Wendy’s notorious feuds with celebrities, her shocking divorce, her childhood and the private darkness she has endured. This is the story of a self-made woman who finds herself at the start of a new life, uncertain of the future, but ready to reclaim her crown [as the queen of all media].”

In a review of the documentary, Jezebel wrote that Williams puts herself “through the ringer” and then some.

“It frequently resembles a therapy session, as Williams sits feet up on her couch in her Manhattan apartment in one recurring interview setup and purges her feelings about her recent split from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter,” said the site.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Williams talked about the split, saying that they’ve “been through a lot” together.

“I don’t regret meeting him. We fell in love almost instantly. We’ve been through a lot. We don’t come from the same side of the tracks. He’s not a high school graduate. But I saw something in him that was very educated in a way — that he could teach me things,” said Williams. “I was already a really popular successful radio personality [when we met]. And I wanted to share that with someone. I have no regrets about marrying him, and I have no regrets about divorcing him. … And I’ve accepted my growth as opposed to fighting it.”

The Wendy Williams Story… What a Mess! premieres Saturday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. Wendy Williams: The Movie airs immediately prior, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.