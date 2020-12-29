West Virginia vs Northeastern Basketball: Where to Watch

West Virginia looks to bounce back after a tough loss as they host Northeastern on Tuesday at WVU Coliseum.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch Northeastern vs West Virginia on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that has hundreds of exclusive live college basketball games (select Big 12, A-10, AAC, A-Sun, Southern and CAA games, among other conferences), as well as college football, UFC, international soccer, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Northeastern vs West Virginia live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Northeastern vs West Virginia Preview

West Virginia was rolling with four straight wins after a loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. But the Mountaineers hit a speedbump last week, falling to No. 3 Kansas 79-65. West Virginia kept it close in the first half, but were outscored 44-29 in the second half.

“The surprise was they shot it as well as they shot it from the perimeter,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. “They shot it very consistently, and everybody shot it from the perimeter, and when they missed, they rebounded the long rebounds and we didn’t. They for whatever reason were a lot quicker to the ball than we were today.”

The game against Northwestern was a recently added game to the Mountaineers schedule — a new reality in the COVID-19 affected world of college basketball. The Huskies are just 1-4, but Huggins is not underestimating them.

“Their point guard is terrific. I think everything starts and stops with him. They do a great job with ball screens, which is good for us to spend time and work on. They got a bunch of people that make shots. Their ability to help off the ball,” Huggins said. “They had a double-digit lead at halftime on Georgia, but Georgia came back and played well in the second half. They spread you because they can make shots. Everybody they put on the floor is capable of making shots.”

Northwestern did look poised to pull off the upset of Georgia, but managed just 13 half points against the Bulldogs.

“I thought we played a really clean first half,” Northeastern coach Bill Coen said. “I thought the second half, they came out with a ton of energy, got physical with us.”

For Huggins, the game is valuable because it’s another opportunity to get his young guns on the court and evaluate the talent they have on the roster before hitting the bulk of their schedule.

“We haven’t played those young guys very much. Those guys need to play,” Huggins said. “The more we get them into the games, the better they’re going to be, the more ready they’re going to be to play. I think our strength is in our numbers and we haven’t used that. To a large degree, that’s my fault but, then again, we haven’t really put people away the way we need to put people away and the way we should be capable of putting people away.”

West Virginia is an 18-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 136.5.