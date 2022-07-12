How to Watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Online Free

Hit mockumentary horror comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “What We Do in the Shadows” streaming online:

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Preview

What We Do in the Shadows | Season 4 Official Trailer | FX Who said the dead can’t dance? Peep the official trailer for What We Do In The Shadows. Season Premiere July 12 on FX. Stream on Hulu. Subscribe now for more What We Do in the Shadows clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires, and their human familiar, who’ve “lived” together for… 2022-06-22T22:59:54Z

When we last saw the three traditional vampires of “What We Do in the Shadows” — Nandor the Restless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) — plus Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), an energy vampire, and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), who is Nandor’s “familiar,” things had gotten a little out of hand on Staten Island.

Colin was dead and the other four main characters went their separate ways, with Laszlo as the only one staying behind in Staten Island to take care of the terrifying creature that clawed its way out of Colin’s chest at the end of season three.

When season four returns, the vampires face a whole new threat — home renovation.

The FX press release teases:

This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Additionally, a recurring season four guest-star was announced via Deadline, a character appearing in six of the 10 season four episodes and played by “American Idol” season eight finalist Anoop Desai. Deadline reports that Desai will play the mysterious role of an acquaintance of Nandor’s who hails from Nandor’s ancestral homeland, which on the show is the fictional kingdom of Al-Quolanudar located in southern Iran.

The premiere episode is titled “Reunited” and its description reads, “The vampires return from their world travels to find their mansion on the verge of collapse and a freakish new creature in the house.”

Then on July 19 comes episode two, titled “The Grand Opening.” Its description reads, “Opening night of Nadja’s vampire nightclub is threatened when the big musical guest cancels.”

“What We Do in the Shadows” returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.