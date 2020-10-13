Where to Watch Ukraine vs Spain Nations League in US

An upstart Ukraine team takes on a well-rounded Spain squad in this UEFA Nations League fixture.

Ukraine vs Spain Preview

Spain is coming off a 1-0 win over Switzerland, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the game’s lone goal. Spain largely dominated the match, taking 12 shots on goal to the Swiss’ four. They also saw the possession arrow go in their favor, as they had the ball over 60 percent of the time.

The addition of forward Adama Traore has been a boon for Spain. While he didn’t score in the team’s last game, his drives on the goal and his forceful presence stood out immediately.

“Adama was Adama at his best,” Spain manager Luis Enrique said after his team’s most recent win. “He has an enormous capacity to get past rivals. We changed the way we played to get more passes to him. He is a specialist in one-on-one situations. It doesn’t matter if he is defended by one, two, or three rivals, he is able to put in crosses and create advantageous situations.”

With Traore at forward, 17-year-old phenom Ansu Fati at wing and Rodigo Moreno playing midfield, Spain has a formidable attack that could overwhelm a banged-up Ukraine team. Ukraine coach Andrei Shevchenko said this week that because his team has been hit so hard by the coronavirus, he’ll be needing some of his younger guys to step up against Spain.

“We are missing many key players,” Shevchenko said. “It is an opportunity for the young players to show themselves, we have been progressing steadily, and I am satisfied with how we have developed in recent years, but now we have new challenges and we have to be up to this level.”

Shevchenko’s squad managed to hang in there in their 2-1 loss to Germany on October 10. The Germans had 17 shots on goal to Ukraine’s nine, but the 17 fouls they committed kept Ukraine in it.

With Andriy Pyatov, Andriy Lunin and Yuriy Pankiv all testing positive for the coronavirus, Heorhiy Buschchan will be in at keeper for Ukraine. Now, Ukraine will be tasked with taking out a team that has had their number for a while; They have lost five out of their last six matchups to Ukraine.

The last time these two teams clashed, Spain won 3-0 in Nations League play last month.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Ukraine: Heorhiy Bushchan; Yukhym Konplya, Ihor Plastun, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Roman Bezus; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

Spain: David de Gea; Jose Gaya, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino; Ansu Fati, Gerard Moreno, Adama Traore