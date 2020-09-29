White Sox vs Athletics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The second-seeded Oakland Athletics will host the seventh-seeded Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for Game 1 of their best-of-three American League wild-card series.

Games 1 and 2 will be televised on ESPN, and Game 3 will be on an ESPN network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of every White Sox vs Athletics wild-card game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the White Sox vs Athletics live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the White Sox vs Athletics live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the White Sox vs Athletics live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the White Sox vs Athletics live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

White Sox vs Athletics Preview

After seven straight losing seasons, the White Sox owned the AL’s best record on Sept. 15 and seemed destined for home-field advantage throughout much of the postseason. But they went 3-12 down the stretch to finish 35-25 and drop to third in the AL Central, capped by a 10-8 home defeat to the Chicago Cubs; a win would have given them the division crown and a home-field edge.

The White Sox mounted a late rally against their crosstown rivals after falling down by nine, touching home seven times in the season finale’s last two innings.

“We have to stay positive,” manager Rick Renteria said, according to the team’s official website. “We are getting ready to go give ourselves a chance to continue on this journey, and I fully expect they will give us everything they’ve got in order to give us a chance.

“What gave me a little bit more optimism is the way we continued to fight back. I mean, it was 10-1. However you want to look at it, however it ended up ultimately happening, we had the potential tying run at the plate.”

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal drove in three runs during the comeback attempt, opening it with an RBI groundout and capping it with a two-run home run.

“Just keep moving forward and get ready for the postseason,” outfielder Luis Robert said via a translator, according to The Associated Press. “We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing the whole season; just play hard and try to win games. That’s going to be our mindset for the postseason.”

Lucas Giolito will take the ball for Chicago, going up against the AL’s eighth-best offense. The 26-year-old went 4-3 in 12 starts with a 3.48 ERA this year.

Oakland’s Jesus Luzardo, 22, will take on the league’s second-best offense. The southpaw owns a 4.12 ERA and a 3-2 record across 12 appearances this season, nine of them starts.

The Athletics also once carried the AL’s best record, owning it as late as Aug. 28, when they were 22-10. And like Chicago, they faltered late, finishing the year 36-24.

The AL West champs secured the second seed with a season-ending 6-2 home victory over the Seattle Mariners.

“It’s a clean slate going into the postseason,” manager Bob Melvin said after the win, per AP. “More than anything, it’s been a difficult season on some guys. It’s a new, clean slate. You can really make up a lot of ground by having a good postseason.”