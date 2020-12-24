How to Watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State Basketball Online

It’ll be a Big Ten showdown when the Wisconsin Badgers (7-1) head to the Breslin Student Events Center to take on the Michigan State Spartans (6-1) Friday.

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Wisconsin vs Michigan State online for free:

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Preview

The Badgers are fresh from a 67-53 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers Tuesday night. Wisconsin came out a little on the slow side at first, but it finally got things working, going on a 14-0 run in the first half before slamming the door shut with a 16-0 spurt in the second.

When speaking with the media after beating the Huskers, Badgers coach Greg Gard stressed the importance of the stingy defense his team has been playing lately. “Fortunately,” Gard said, “they packed their hard hat and their lunch pail and went to work on that end to help get us through that rough spot offensively.”

Wisconsin had four players score in double figures in the victory, led by guard Brad Davison, who scored 15 points while dishing out seven assists. Aleem Ford added 13 points and eight rebounds, Nate Reuvers chipped in 10 points and forward Micah Potter notched a double-double, scoring 10 points while hauling in 11 rebounds.

The Spartans are coming off their first loss of the season, a 79-65 upset at the hands of Northwestern. Aaron Henry led the way for Michigan State, scoring 11 points and Malik Hall finished just shy of a double-double, netting 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

It was an all-around lackluster performance by the Spartans, who shot poorly from the floor (38.8 percent), from the charity stripe (50 percent) and from three-point range (25.8 percent). Head coach Tom Izzo was not happy after the win, leveling some pointed criticism at everyone, including himself.

“One of the more inept performances of my 26 years,” Izzo said bluntly. “It’s kind of a harsh statement. I’m blaming myself. I’m the one that has to have my team ready.”

The Spartans coach was not alone in his discontent after the defeat. “We’re all pissed off about this loss,” Hall said. “We know we got embarrassed, we know we have to do. And I think that our one main focus, no matter what happens this next week, will be to get a win on Christmas Day and to get it rolling back again.”

With both teams needing a win to stay relevant in an extremely competitive conference, this game promises to be a huge one. Perhaps the Badgers forward summed it up best: “The Big Ten’s the Big Ten. Regardless of who you’re playing, it’s a big game. Anyone can win in this league,” Potter said.