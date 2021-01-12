Wisconsin vs Michigan Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines basketball team will host the No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers in Big Ten play on Tuesday at the Crisler Center.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Wisconsin vs Michigan online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with ESPN, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Michigan live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Wisconsin vs Michigan live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Michigan live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Wisconsin vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines, at 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten play, are one of six unbeaten squads in Division I, and one of three in The Associated Press’s top 25.

Michigan last played on Wednesday night, when they pounded the then-No. 16 Minnesota Golden Gophers 82-57 at home. The Wolverines went up by 12 a little more than three minutes ahead of the midway break, but the Gophers closed the half with an 8-2 run to make it 32-26.

“They kind of sped us up a little bit, made us a little uncomfortable,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said, according to WolverinesWire. “We couldn’t run our sets, we gotta kind of late in the shot clock and then they went back down, our defense relaxed, they made a run. But that’s a part of the game. We expected that. This is a very good team, well-coached team.”

Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson dropped 28 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, both game highs. The freshman shot 12-of-15 from the field and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

He helped hold his counterpart, Minnesota starting center Liam Robbins, to just 5 points on 2-of-9 shooting. Dobbins entered the night averaging 14.2 points per game.

“Kid fresh outta high school, he’s been able to now get uncomfortable,” Howard said of Dickinson, per WolverinesWire. “He hasn’t had an opportunity to defend, night-in, night-out, bigs on high school level like he’s facing here in the Big Ten. And he understands that he cannot take a night off and every matchup is going to be a very challenging matchup for him. But he’s a competitor and he’s welcomed the challenge. But I’m making him do uncomfortable things that he’s probably never done before like guarding ball screens and being up higher on ball screens and not sitting in the paint.”

The Badgers edged the Indiana Hoosiers 80-73 in double overtime at home on Thursday to improve to 10-2 on the year and 4-1 in conference action. Wisconsin won the turnover battle 7-13 and outrebounded Indiana 9-2 on the offensive glass.

D’Mitrik Trice led the Badgers with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting and dished a game-high 7 assists. He logged a team-high 47 minutes.

“Getting this win in double overtime is a big help and momentum booster for us to get back where we need to be,” the fifth-year senior guard said, according to AP. “We just know that we’re a hard-nosed, gritty team. We’ve got to continue to play Wisconsin defense, and that’s what’s going to get the job done.”