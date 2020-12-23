Wizards vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in each squad’s 2020-21 season opener.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Washington (in Wizards markets) and NBC Sports Philadelphia (in 76ers markets). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Wizards vs 76ers online for free, depending on where you live:

Wizards vs 76ers Preview

Wednesday’s tilt will mark Russell Westbrook’s regular season debut for Washington, and just his second competition of any sort in a Wizards uniform.

On Saturday, he logged 17 minutes in a 99-96 preseason victory over the Detroit Pistons, scoring 8 points to go with 7 rebounds and 3 assists. He led the team in plus/minus at +11.

“You could see in the first half really how many open shots we got,” Wizards forward Davis Bertans said, according to ESPN. “And how many good looks we had and it was all I would say Russ.”

Washington landed Westbrook, the 2017 MVP, in a trade with the Houston Rockets on Dec. 2, sending out John Wall and a protected first-round pick. After sharing a backcourt with 2018 MVP James Harden for a year, Westbrook will form a new potent guard tandem with Bradley Beal, whose 30.5 points per game a year ago ranked second in the league, behind Harden.

“It just felt great,” Beal said Saturday of playing alongside Westbrook, per ESPN. “It was great energy … I don’t think it will be tough as people are trying to make it out to be. We both do a really good job off of feeding off of each other, just adjusting to how each other plays.

“The most important thing is his pace and energy he brings to the table … it just works out well. We just continue to play off each other, feed off each other and push each other.”

The 76ers’ 2019-20 campaign ended in disappointment. Playing without two-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, who left the league’s restart bubble with a knee injury, Philadelphia succumbed to the Boston Celtics in a first-round sweep.

“It’s tough. Last year we didn’t win,” three-time All-Star center Joel Embiid said, according to the 76ers’ official website. “We thought we could accomplish winning the whole thing. We didn’t even come close. Obviously, we had bad luck with injuries and stuff, but that should never be an excuse.”

The team underwent major changes both on and off the court over the offseason, adding former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey as their president of basketball operations and replacing head coach Brett Brown with former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

After his arrival, Morey traded five-time All-Star big man Al Horford and guard Josh Richardson in a pair of deals that netted floor-spacing guards Seth Curry and Danny Green, among other assets.

“I’m excited about working for Coach Rivers,” Embiid said, per the team’s site. “Coach Rivers has a great track record. I’m excited for him to come in and lead us and put us on the right track.”