How to Watch Work in Progress Season 2 Online Free

Critically-acclaimed comedy “Work in Progress” is back for its second season on Sunday, August 22 at 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.

‘Work in Progress’ Season 2 Preview





Play



Work in Progress Season 2 (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Based on her own life, the second season of WORK IN PROGRESS picks back up with McEnany’s character Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds). A 46-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke, Abby begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head… 2021-06-29T17:00:21Z

When we last saw Abby (Abby McEnany), the self-proclaimed “fat, queer dyke” who is struggling with depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, Abby had seemingly sabotaged her budding relationship with Chris (Theo Germaine) by hurling his “dead name” at him. Abby also met up with her ex, Melanie (Echaka Agba), that did not go well, and she also confronted Julia Sweeney, who plays a fictionalized version of herself on the show, about burying the character Pat, which has caused Abby a lot of mental problems over the years.

When the show returns, the Showtime press release says it will pick back up with Abby in “the wake of her breakup.”

It reads:

Based on her own life, the second season of “Work in Progress” picks back up with McEnany’s character Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds). A 46-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke, Abby begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head above water… when a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces her into uncharted territory. Returning this season are Celeste Pechous as Campbell, Armand Fields as King, Karin Anglin as Alison, Bruce Jarchow as Edward, Theo Germaine as Chris and Julia Sweeney, appearing as herself.

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., in a statement. “We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter (and tears) that she, [and creators Tim Mason and Lilly Wachowski] will undoubtedly evoke in season two.”

The premiere is actually two episodes back to back. The premiere is titled “Life Got in the Way” and its description reads, “Abby settles into a routine with a new roommate as she embarks on a fraught quest for a therapist she doesn’t hate.”

The second episode of the premiere is titled “Everything’s Fine, Everything’s Okay,” and its description reads, “A crisis in Abby’s apartment threatens her most prized possessions, triggering buried memories from her childhood.”

Then on August 29 come two more episodes. The first is “Two Queens on Two Queens” and its description reads, “Abby and Campbell provide moral support for each other as they power through a full day of supposedly fun family gatherings.”

The second episode that night is “Apologies and Their Fluctuating Nature.” Its description reads, “Haunted by her ‘crime against the entire queer community,’ Abby sets out on a pilgrimage of new age healing.”

“Work in Progress” airs Sundays at 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.