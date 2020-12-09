Where to Watch West Virginia vs Robert Morris Basketball 2020

The Robert Morris Colonels (1-0) will head to WVU Coliseum to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) in WVU ‘s home opener Wednesday.

Robert Morris vs West Virginia Preview

The Mountaineers are coming off an 80-71 win over Georgetown. Miles McBride scored 17 points, while Derek Culver added 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds. West Virginia found itself down by two at the half, and a few second half sparks lifted them over the Hoyas.

“Derek came in and it changed everything,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said after the win. “He kept bugging the heck out of me trying to get back in the game and I kept telling him I need him at the end…They’re great guys,” Huggins added. “They are not low-maintenance, they are no-maintenance. They do what you ask them to do and they are really good people.”

Between Culver and fellow big man Oscar Tshiebwe, who added nine points and six rebounds despite being in foul trouble, WVU managed to dominate the paint. “I think we have two of the best bigs in America,” Deuce McBride, who had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory, added. “When Oscar and Derek are playing like we know and what we see everyday in practice, it is hard to stop them. Obviously, when they are controlling the paint, it makes playing on the perimeter a lot easier.”

The Mountaineers will be going up against a Colonels group that is coming off a 75-57 home win over Point Park. Robert Morris head coach Andrew Toole was happy with his team’s overall performance, but also noted several improvements he’d like to see moving forward.

“I think there were some things we did tonight that I definitely liked, and there are certainly some things that we can get better at. Consistency on offensive and defensive sides of the ball, executing our formula, staying engaged, not having some of the breakdowns we had. It is a great tape we can teach off of,” Toole said after the win.

Senior guard AJ Bramah led the way for the Colonels with 18 points and seven boards, while Dante Tracy added 12 points and Olisa Ngonadi chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds from the bench, both career-highs.

RMU led the entire game, shooting 51 percent from the field, but they were out-rebounded, 29-25 in the win.

“We have some catching up to do,” said Toole. “We’re going to have to teach off the tape and hope that guys really start to grasp these concepts because now that we’ve started, we’ll continue to have games rolling through here. We’ve got to be better that’s for sure.”