How to Watch Young Rock Online Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Young Rock streaming online:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is coming to primetime TV. He is executive producing a show about his life called Young Rock , premiering Tuesday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Our Unbiased Reviews

'Young Rock' Preview

Young Rock is a new sitcom that will focus on "different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life," according to the NBC description.

It continues, "From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way."

It stars Johnson as himself, plus Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson, and Uli Latukefu as college-aged Johnson. Stacey Leilua and Joseph Lee Anderson play Johnson's parents Ata and Rocky. The show co-stars Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa, and several actors playing real-life professional wrestlers — Matthew Willig is Andre the Giant, Brett Azar is the Iron Sheik, and Nate Jackson is Junkyard Dog.

In a pre-show Q&A panel with the Television Critics Association, Johnson called the show "a love letter to professional wrestling."

"It was truly a love letter to professional wrestling, which is a business that I grew up in and a business that I've loved all of my life and learned some of my most valuable, while very unorthodox, lessons coming out of the world of pro wrestling, so to be able to highlight and showcase these men who were, in essence, my superheroes. They didn't wear capes when I was a little boy. They were these men in the professional wrestling world," said Johnson.

He also talked about how hard it was to lose his father suddenly a year ago, but that he knows his father would be "so proud" of this show.

"The relationship that I had with my dad was incredibly complicated, that was fueled by tough love ... My dad died one year ago this month last year. He died suddenly. And he's obviously featured throughout the show, and Joseph Lee did a tremendous job playing my dad," said Johnson, adding, "He would have loved this. He would have loved this and he would have been so proud.

"Because for the first time, certainly in primetime, we are showcasing this world that he and all of his brothers of the ring, so to speak, of those men in the '70s and the '80s, that they gave their life to and, you know, to showcase it like this and to showcase it through the lens of something that's positive I know would have meant a lot to my dad. Because a lot of times the world of pro wrestling isn't always looked at through that lens in a positive way."

Young Rock airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. You can watch a trailer for it here.