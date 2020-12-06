How to Watch ‘Your Honor’ TV Show Online Without Cable

Emmy winner Bryan Cranston is back in the new thriller Your Honor, premiering Sunday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch Your Honor online for free:

‘Your Honor’ Preview

Your Honor (2020) Official Trailer | Bryan Cranston SHOWTIME SeriesThe 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Starring Bryan Cranston. Watch the premiere on Sunday, December 6 at 10/9c on SHOWTIME. #SHOWTIME #YourHonor Subscribe to… 2020-09-17T17:00:10Z

Your Honor follows a family whose son was involved in a hit and run. The big crux of the issue is that his father is a respected Chicago judge. This legal thriller “rips through all strata of Chicago society” as both father and son are “drawn into a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices when it comes to light that the victim was the son of a notorious crime boss,” according to Showtime’s description.

“When a pitch has you on the edge of your seat for 40 straight minutes, you know you’re hearing something special,” said Gary Levine, President of Programming, Showtime Networks Inc., in a press release. “When the pitchers are as talented, experienced and acclaimed as [executive producers] Michelle King, Robert King and Peter Moffat, you buy it in the room and start planning for a fascinating new Showtime series.”

“Peter Moffat’s extraordinary talent with complex characters, suspenseful plotting and moral shading make him the perfect writer for Your Honor,” said Robert and Michelle King. “His pitch held the room hostage, and we can’t wait to watch him bring this mesmerizing, complicated story to life.”

Award-winning actor Michael Stuhlbarg stars as Jimmy Baxter, the “much-feared head of a crime family” opposite Hope Davis as his wife, Gina, “who might be even more dangerous than her husband.”

Your Honor also stars Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia. Guest stars include Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay.

This is Cranston’s first big role since Breaking Bad ended. He recently told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to wait three years before diving back into TV so that there would be some space between Walter White and whatever new role he took on.

“I felt like I needed a break from the character, and I think fans needed a break from the character in order to accept me as whoever I was going to become next,” said Cranston. “So it was kind of a mutual thought that it was for me and the audience. You don’t want to stay too long at a party, and sometimes if actors work too much then it’s like, ‘Oh God, again?!’ [Laughs] ‘Haven’t I just seen him in three movies?’ They get kind of fatigued by it, I think, so it’s better to be a little more choosy. And so that’s why I went and did Broadway and did a play in London and just got on a different medium to be able to express myself.”

Your Honor airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

