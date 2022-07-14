Where to Watch Zombies 3

Following up on a pair of highly popular entries into the successful franchise, “Zombies 3” is set to premiere on Friday, July 15.

Unlike the first two movies, which both premiered on the Disney Channel, “Zombies 3” won’t be on TV anywhere but instead will premiere exclusively on Disney+:

Disney+ costs $7.99 for a month or $79.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want ESPN+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total of $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent.

Once signed up for Disney+, you can watch “Zombies 3” on the Disney+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device

You can also watch on your computer via disneyplus.com.

‘Zombies 3’ Preview

Zombies 3 | Official Trailer | Disney+ There’s a new crew at Seabrook High this semester. #ZOMBIES3, an Original movie, is streaming July 15 on #DisneyPlus! For more updates, subscribe to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases to your favorite classics and… 2022-06-23T16:00:04Z

The original musical comedy “Zombies” debuted in 2018, starring Milo Manheim as a zombie football player named Zed who falls in love with a human cheerleader named Addison, played by Meg Donnelly. Trevor Tordjman played Bucky, Addison’s cousin who hates zombies and leads the cheerleading squad; Kylee RUssell played Eliza, a zombie friend of Zed’s; and Carla Jeffery played Bree, Addison’s friend and fellow cheerleader. It was so successful with Disney’s audience that a sequel called “Zombies 2” was released in early 2020 Manheim, Donnelly, Tordjman, Russell and Jeffery all reprising their roles from the original.

In the sequel, Zed and Addison finally got together, plus the movie ended on a cliffhanger of Addison not realizing a meteor falling from the sky just made her hair glow… what does that mean?!

When “Zombies 3” premieres, the “trequel” will add “a new group of mysterious outer space aliens to the diverse student body of zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves at Seabrook High.” Manheim and Donnelly are back again and this time it’s senior year for the kids “in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike,” according to the Disney Plus press release.

It continues:

It’s Zed and Addison’s final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first Zombie to ever attend college (and he’s excited to join Addison who has already been admitted). Addison is excited to mark the opening of the town’s brand new “cheer pavilion” by inviting cheer teams from all over the world to compete in an “international cheer-off.” However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders – Aliens, who show up to compete in the cheer-off. Though they begrudgingly allow the Aliens to stay for the competition – the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition. The movie soundtrack features eight new song and dance numbers that shake things up by leaning into current trends while encompassing an “out-of-this world” sound. The song “Alien Invasion” kicks things off with a sci-fi vibe and electronic track that evokes “Close Encounters,” while new songs for Zed and Addison — including a third rendition of their hit duet “Someday” — reflect how their characters have grown and changed. Meanwhile, the werewolves pursue the Aliens in “Come On Out,” an edgy song with a suspenseful feel. The digital soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will also be available on July 15.

In addition to Russell, Jeffery and Tordjman all returning as well, the film co-stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey.

“Zombies 3” drops Friday, July 15 on Disney Plus.