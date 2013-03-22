ZTE Grand X Quad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After ZTE announced its new Android flagship, the Grand S, at CES 2013, product shots of the ZTE V987 were leaked. The ZTE V987 is officially now being called the Grand X Quad. It may not be as grand as the ZTE Grand S, but it looks like it will be a decent mid-range Android smartphone. Here are 5 fast facts you need to know about the Grand X Quad.

1. The ZTE V987 Will Be Called the Grand X Quad

Back in January, product shots of the ZTE V987 were leaked. According to Engadget, the official name of the new ZTE device will be called the Grand X Quad.

2. The ZTE Grand X Quad Will Be a Decent Mid-Range Android Smartphone

@Evleaks has leaked more press shots of the ZTE Grand X Quad (V987). The ZTE Grand X Quad will feature a 5-inch display,1GB of RAM, will run on Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, dual-sim support and will have a 2,500mAH battery.

3.You Can Shoot 1080P Videos

The Grand X Quad features an 8MP camera in the back with LED flash. Users will be able to shoot 1080P videos.

We’re not sure how much storage the device will have, but the measurements have appeared online at 141 x 7 x8.9mm. The Grand X Quad weighs in at 163g.An official release date hasn’t been revealed by ZTE, but it looks like the Grand X Quad has been available for purchase in China for about $270. We’re not sure if the Grand X Quad will be sold in the U.S. We will keep you updated.