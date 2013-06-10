Watch Apple’s WWDC 2013 Live Stream Here

Apple’s annual WWDC developer conference starts today, and you can watch the entire event here live.

UPDATE: Apple announced OS X 10.9 Mavericks. It will have Finder tabs, multiple displays, and tags.

Apple will be streaming the event online so that rabid Apple fanatics that weren’t able to go to WWDC (tickets sold out in 2 minutes and also cost $1599). You can watch the live video here.

We’re expecting a number of new devices and software updates, including updates to iOS, OS X, and the Macbook laptop line. Most are expecting iOS 7, a redesigned mobile operating system, iRadio, an Apple streaming music service, OS X 10.9, the new Apple desktop operating system, and more. Stay tuned for more.

Below is CNET’s live coverage analyzing Apple’s new announcements from WWDC.

Seems like the live stream only works on Safari. Click here to view it straight from Apple.

