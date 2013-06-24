iPhone 5S Leaked Processor Photos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Apple recently announced iOS 7 — a brand new, revamped, mobile operating system for iPhones, iPads, and other iDevices. So with Apple gearing up for another round of product and software updates, more and more information is coming out regarding some potential devices, including the iPhone 5S. Here’s what you need to know about the news iPhone 5S leaks.

1. The iPhone 5S May Use the A7 Processor

According to photos obtained by MacRumors, identifying markers on images of a processor indicates that Apple will be using a A7 processor. It shouldn’t really come as a surprise, since almost everyone’s been expecting that (more on that later). It is notable that Apple continues to boost speed and performance in every new iPhone. After checking out the lack of changes between the Samsung Galaxy S3 and S4, its nice to see that Apple still wants the newest iPhone to be the best iPhone out there.

2. The iPhone 5 Is Still Powerful

Even when the iPhone 5S is released, the iPhone 5 will still be a very capable device. It has a Lightning connector, so you won’t have to purchase any adapters or replacement accessories. Also, the processor is still pretty fast; the A6X is an improvement on the iPhone 4S’ A6 and would be the second best iPhone available (which is better than a ton of Android devices). And Apple always lowers the price of older devices, so you may be able to buy the iPhone 5 at a discounted price.

3. Apple’s Upgraded the Processor in Every New iPhone

We mentioned that Apple’s managed to make each iPhone better and better (some may disagree with the jump between the 4S and 5) and a lot of that is because of Apple’s determination to keep upgrading the internal specs of the phone. They continue to add more megapixels to the camera, drastically or slightly tweak the design of the phone, and make it faster and faster. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Apple created a new processing chip, right?

4. This is Pretty Obvious

Right. Apple has been working on a processor for quite some time now, according to the leaks and reports we’ve been seeing for the past couple months. Recently, it was reported that Apple had decided to design future processing chips internally. With Apple and developers putting more thought and care into the design of the processing chips — so that they are now optimized for iPhones only — the iPhone 5S should be great.

5. Apple can Definitely Use a Hit

It’s been a rough year for Apple; since the over-hyped release of the iPhone 5, the company has lost billions in market capitalization, haven’t released a new mobile product (just announced some software and PC updates), and has been written off by Wall Street. In a conference call with the press, CEO Tim Cook said that he was excited about the “new products coming in the second half of 2013 and throughout 2014,” which is him basically saying “please be realistic and don’t use speculation to drive our stock price, only to have it crash later.” Pretty smart move on Cook’s part; he managed to announce a product without revealing any details. The iPhone 5S (which may have a fingerprint scanner) could be the huge sales hit Apple needs.