Top 10 Android Puzzle Games of July 2013

Exercise your brain with these 10 fun and addicting brain & puzzle games from the Google Play Store.

1. Shoot Bubble Deluxe

Shoot Bubble Deluxe is a classic shooting bubble game developed by City Games LLC. The objective of the game is to make combinations of 3 or more bubbles and make them burst. Clear all the bubbles and advance to the next level. Players can choose from puzzle mode or arcade mode. Have fun playing in 300 levels of puzzles. Earn points for each bubble blast and make your way to the global leader board. You can download Shoot Bubble Deluxe from the Google Play Store here.

2. Jewels Galaxy

Jewels Galaxy is a jewel breaker game developed by Rocket Forever. Players will need to select jewels with the same color and let them burst. The goal is to break jewels in as few moves as possible. The more you break, the higher the score you get. Compete with players around the world in more than 100 challenging levels. Jewels Galaxy is highly addicting and fun! You can download Jewels Galaxy from the Google Play Store here.

3. One Word in Four Pics

One Word in Four Pics is a puzzle game developed by Hidden Rocket. Players see 4 pictures that describe just 1 word, and need to choose from the letters to find what the word is. Once a word is guessed correctly, you will earn coins, which will help you guess more challenging words. Spending coins will help narrow down your options, and will reveal a letter in the answer. The design of the game is nice, and you can spend hours playing it. You can download One Word in Four Pics from the Google Play Store here.

4. Bubble Paradise

Bubble Paradise is a bubble breaking game developed by Ilyushin Software. Group three or more balls of the same color and the group of balls will fall down. Once all the balls are gone the board will clear and players will unlock the next level. As players make shots the roof will descend, so make sure your a sharpshooter! You can download Bubble Paradise from the Google Play Store here.

5. Escape Challenge

Escape Challenge is a room escape game developed by Putsisgames. Similar to Can You Escape, players will need to solve puzzles that will help you break out of the rooms. Take your time and see if you can escape the rome. You can down Escape Challenge from the Google Play Store here.

6. Bag It!

Bag It! is a grocery bagging puzzle game developed by Hidden Variable Studios. Players will need to stack sturdy items on the bottom, and light and fragile items on top. Simply tilt your device to the left or right to move items around. Grocery items come to life, so make sure you don’t damage any items. Bag It! is simple and easy to learn. You can download Bag It! from the Google Play Store here.

7. What’s This?

What’s This? is a brand new puzzle game developed by Mymbo Limited. Try and recognize the shape of the shadows in over 500 pictures composed with visual puzzle pieces. Earn points and unlock new packs with different items.. Have fun playing with your friends and family. You can download What’s This? from the Google Play Store here.

8. Deal or No Deal

Do you love watching Deal or No Deal? If so, you can enjoy playing it on your mobile device. Just like the show, players will pick a case, and will try to win money. Decide if you should sell your case or hold out for the end to see what’s in your case. Unlock millionaire achievements and earn bonus coins. Challenge your friends online and whoever has the highest score wins. Players will feel like they’re playing on the famous show! You can download Deal or No Deal from the Google Play Store here.

9. Jigsaw Puzzle

Jigsaw Puzzle is a realistic jigsaw puzzle game developed by Critical Hit Software. Choose from over 4,000 jigsaw puzzles and make puzzles from your photos. Earn more than 40 achievements and share puzzles with friends and family. Easily move loose pieces and focus on one area. Your puzzles get saved so you can work on them at anytime. If you’re looking for a challenge, turn on Piece Rotation and select Tournament and Pattern packs. You can download Jigsaw Puzzle from the Google Play Store here.

10. What’s the Icon?

What’s the Icon? is a icon pop quiz game developed by Icomania. Browse hundreds of cartoons of your to quiz including characters, famous people, country, cities, TV & movies and brands. See how many icons you can recognize in What’s the Icon? You can download What’s the Icon? from the Google Play Store here.