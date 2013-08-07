Tech Thieving! Facebook Testing Twitter-Like Trending Topics

Facebook announced this week that it will be testing a new “Trending Topics” feature on select user’s Facebook smart phone apps.

The feature will allow users to see what the most popular things being discussed on Facebook and scroll through all public posts on the topic.

This feature comes in the wake of Facebook implementing other popular features from Twitter, the micro-blogging phenomenon. Earlier this year Facebook introduced Twitter’s signature “@” feature, which allows a person to direct a comment or status to a specific user or page.

The Twitter versus Facebook feud migrated over to their media apps when Facebook’s Instagram introduced video to compete with Vine.

You can see a screenshot of the Facebook “Trending Topics” below.

$FB announces it is testing a new Trending Topics section today to a small percentage of mobile web users. PHOTO: pic.twitter.com/71Fewp9Ake — CNBC Newsroom (@CNBCnow) August 7, 2013

