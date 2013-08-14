Top 10 Android Puzzle Games of August 2013

Here’s are list of the top 10 best Android puzzle games of August 2013.

1. Where’s My Water?

Where’s My Water? is a simple puzzle game. Swampy the alligator lives in a sewer, and the player needs to fill his bathtub so he can get cleaned up. Swampy is adorable and fully animated. Where’s My Water? is a great game for both kids and parents to play together as its highly entertaining.

2. World of Goo

World of Goo is a brain & puzzle game created by 2D Boy. In World of Goo players must help out goo balls in escaping tough situations. Every level has escape pipes in which players need to create networks of sticky ink. There are different types of goo balls, all of them have different features and are planning a way to escape. The puzzles in World of Goo are fun and you definitely get your money’s worth. You can download World of Goo from the Google Play Store here.

3. Flow Free

If you’re looking for an addictive puzzle game, Flow Free, will distract you for hours on end until your brain feels like exploding. Currently the #1 hit app, Flow Free, has hundreds of levels in which you need to connect matching colors with the pipe to get the flow going. If a pipe ends up overlapping, it could break, so watch out! You can download the Flow Free app from Google Play store here.

4. Tetris Blitz

If you loved the classic version of Tetris, you will enjoy Tetris Blitz by EA. In Tetris Blitz, players are given only two minutes to score as many points as possible. Unlike traditional Tetris, where players control the falling blocks, Tetris Blitz gives options of where to place each block on the grid, making for a faster-paced game with more frenzy. Tetris Blitz has display bars on both sides of the screen that fill with color once lines are cleared. When the bars fill up, players will go into FRENZY Mode. By continuing to clear lines, players will continue to stay in FRENZY Mode. Tetris Blitz includes power-ups that are added to the game every week. Every power-up has a cost, which users must pay for. Players will earn currency as they continue to progress through the game. Players have the option of purchasing more coins if players run out of currency. You can download Tetris Blitz from the Google Play Store here.

5. The Secret Society

The Secret Society is a puzzle game developed by G5 Entertainment. Players join the Order of Seekers and explore enchanting worlds. Your Uncle Richard has gone missing and you must save him with your special powers. Collect hidden objects to piece together, meet interest characters in different locations, and quests will keep you entertained for hours. You can download The Secret Society from the Google Play Store here.

Share this article! Share Tweet Share Email

6. 4 Pics 1 Song

4 Pics 1 Song is a puzzle game developed by Game Circus LLC. In 4 pics 1 Song, players will see four images, and your task is to figure out the song title. Select letters to fill in the blank tiles. If you guess the right answer, you will be rewarded with coins to move onto the next level. You can download 4 Pics 1 Song from the Google Play Store here.

7. Pet Rescue Saga

Pet Rescue Saga is a puzzle game developed by King.com. Players need to match colored blocks in order to drop the pets to the bottom of the screen and save them from the evil snatchers. Similar to Candy Crush, its a match three game, where its based on cascading blocks rather than swapping objects. The game is pretty simple, but can become challenging, as in some levels players need to save a certain number of pets with limited moves. Diamonds, bombs, animal cages, locks & keys make this game more exciting. The gameplay is colorful and the world is filled with puppies, bunnies, piglets, and many more lovable pets. You can download Pet Rescue Saga from the Google Play Store here.

8. Alien Hive

Where’s My Mickey? is a puzzle game developed by Disney. Kids join Mickey Mouse and friends on their latest adventure. Watch funny episodes and solve puzzles. Players need to help Mickey collect water in order to complete each story. Remember, every drop counts. If your kids loved Where’s My Perry and Where’s My Water? they will love the fun-filled animation in Where’s My Mickey? You can download Where’s My Mickey? from the Google Play Store here.

10. Cut the Rope: Experiments

Cut the Rope: Experiments is a puzzle game developed by ZeptoLab. Your favorite little green monster Om Nom is back and ready to eat more candy! Team up with a scientist and study Om Nom’s candy-loving habits through different experiments. Collect gold stars, uncover hidden prizes and unlock new levels. You can download Cut the Rope: Experiments from the Google Play Store here.