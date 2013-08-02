Top 10 Best New iPhone and iPad Apps You Need to Know About

The App Store is filled with thousands of apps, but sometimes it can be difficult to find those hot newly released apps. We went through the App Store and found 10 new apps for you to download and check out. Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

1. Evomail

Evomail is a new email app developed by Jonathan George. Use simple swipe gestures and filter your way through your inbox. Instantly access emails to archive, trash, and label. Share emails through Facebook, SMS, Twitter, or anywhere on the web. Have a presentation coming up? Attach files from Dropbox or Box.net. Evomail has a built-in feature where you can search through your Gmail inbox to find important emails. You can download Evomail from the App Store here.

2. Twine

Twine is a new social networking app developed by Spoonjuice, LLC. Twine connects its users with people who are nearby and that share similar interests like music, movies, TV shows, books, and sports. Unlike other social networking dating apps, in Twine, users can remain anonymous until they get to know the person they are talking with. You can download Twine from the App Store here.

3. Hometalk

With Hometalk, users can browse through thousands of inspiring ideas and save photos to Hometalk virtual clipboards. Ask experts for help or advice on anything related to your home or garden, and gather ideas and inspiration along the way. Search for local contractors and get advice on an upcoming project. Hometalk will help you make the right decision. You can download Hometalk from the App Store here.

4. Kindle (Update)

Earlier this week, Amazon released an update to its Kindle iOS app, introducing a new in-app search that gives users the ability to search and download free samples. After downloading a free sample, a “Before you go….” pop-up will appear where users can either close the sample or send a purchase link for the book to themselves in an email. Kindle for iOS allows customers can use previously purchased dictionaries to define words in any other book. The app also includes new accessibility gestures for the visually impaired users. You can download Kindle from the App Store here. You can download Kindle from the App Store here.

5. Zagat

Google has launched a brand new iPhone app for Zagat on the App Store. The app features guides to discovering the best restaurants, bars, cafes and clubs. Other features include restaurant menus, articles, and advanced searching tools. The update will be available in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and London. You can download Zagat from the App Store here.

6. Yahoo Fantasy Sports Football

Yahoo launched its newest Fantasy Sports app for iOS and it comes with a new redesign and mobile drafting. Yahoo! Fantasy Sports Football managers can now sign up, draft a team, and win your league championship wherever you are. Mobile drafting allows lets users pick players, set their queue, check the results, and chat with other managers to plan a strategy or execute a trade. You can download Yahoo Fantasy Sports Football from the App Store here.

7. Blastron

Blastron is a new fast-paced strategy game developed by Kabam. Explore the world of Blastron, and blast the crap out of other robots. Customize your robots, collect arsenal weapons, and upgrade robot parts to take your skills to the next level. Battle your way through Blastron and unlock new weapons and robots. Play random opponents in multiplayer mode and shoot your way to the top of the Blastron leaderboards. You can download Blastron from the App Store here.

8. Viewer for CloudApp

Viewer for CloudApp is a new client for iphone developed by Work in Progress Interactive S.R.L. Users have the ability to view and upload files from their CloudApp account. Easily upload photos, videos, and listen to your favorite music. Uploading multiple images is easy: just upload files as zip archive and hit send!

You can download Viewer for CloudApp from the App Store here.

9. Kraams for iPad

Kraams is a new sales app developed by Kraams. The app places products images on cards, which the sales person can shuffle, group, and swipe away to get a reaction from clients. Use multitouch to drag, pick, pinch, rotate and swipe. Kraams can be saved in the card library or on Google Drive. Users can follow-up with clients and offer a summary or link to content from sales meeting. While the free app is meant for small businesses, upgrades are available for enterprises. You can download Kraams from the App Store here.

10. Pro.Notes

Pro.Notes is a new note taking app developed by LightArrow Inc.. Easily organize notes into categories for education, work, or home use. View notes by date, month, and context tags. Instantly add checklists, drawings, notes, photos and videos. Use your finger or styles to create unique drawings. Sync notes with services like Evernote and Toodledo. With Pro.Notes, you will always be able to find your notes. You can download Pro.Notes from the App Store here.