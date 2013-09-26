PHOTOS: Google Street View Offers Tour of CERN Large Hadron Collider

Google Street View continues its quest to document every street and path in the entire world. Adding another interesting selection of images to its expansive library, images from the theoretical particle lab CERN have appeared for viewing on the website.

The team from Google Street View was able to obtain these images back in 2011 where they were able to collect photos from the various labs and control rooms.

These images are available for 360 degree viewing after street views incorporated this feature a few weeks ago. The equipment captured in the gallery includes the following: the famous Large Hadron Collider, a 7000-ton ATLAS detector, and a heavy-ion detector on the LHC ring dubbed ALICE.

The crew at CERN are typically very secretive about their projects so this was a rare look at the experiments occurring at the lab. You can see more of these pictures here. Let us know what you think below.