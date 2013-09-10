Nokia Gets All Snarky With Apple on Twitter Over iPhone 5C

Nokia Twitter Apple iPhone 5s and 5c, Nokia Imitation is the best form of flattery.

At today’s massive iPhone event to launch Apple’s new 5C and 5S phone, one company who aren’t laughing are Nokia. The former phone giant tweeted a picture of their range of colored smart phones (above) with a pointed message to Apple. At the event, Apple announced the 5C, a colored iPhone that will be the company’s cheapest phone at $99 for the 16g version. Obviously that’s led to jokes about whether or not the “C” stands for color or cheap. Nokia were quick to point out the similarities between their phone and the 5C, I’m not sure but I think Nokia may be trying to insinuate that they invented color. Here’s the iPhone 5C:

Nokia then continued with their not-bitter tweeting by posting this silhouette of Walter White, mocking Apple’s gold colored phone:

Watch the event here:

Nokia have also taken the time during their busy social media day to tease the release of their latest 1020 phone:

