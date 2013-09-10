Top 10 Android Puzzle Games of September 2013

Exercise your brain with these 10 fun and addicting brain & puzzle games from the Google Play Store.

1. Plants Vs. Zombies

In Plants vs. Zombies, Zombies are slowly making their way to your home and you must have a defense line and use your gardening skills to stop them. Planting sunflowers will help generate sunshine, and will kill the zombies. When you advance, you’ll be able to unlock new weapons, new zombies, and new different parts of the yard. Plants vs. Zombies is a fun zombie game.You can purchase Plants vs. Zombies from the Google Play Store here.

2. Wordly

Wordly is a puzzle game developed by Scopely – Top Free Apps and Games LLC. Spell the longest words and dominate the board. Compete against friends and family and chat with via in-game messaging. Complete daily word list achievements and climb the Wordly ranks. You can download Wordly from the Google Play Store here.

3. Color Zen

Color Zen is a puzzle game developed by Large Animal Games. Find your way through an abstract world of colors and shapes. In each level players will see shapes of various colors, bring two shapes of the same color together so it fills the screen. The goal is to fill the screen so that it matches the border without leaving any colors behind. The Color Zen is fun game to play and very relaxing. You can download the Color Zen from the Google Play Store here.

4. Dots

Dots, the popular iOS puzzle game developed by Betaworks One, is now on Android. Connect as many dots of the same color as you can in 60 seconds. Players can stop the clock for 5 seconds, shrink a dot off the board, and remove all of one color. You can download Dots from the Google Play Store here.

5. Pudding Monsters

Pudding Monsters is a puzzle game developed by ZeptoLab. Help the Pudding Monsters save their friends from the cold fridge. Simply swipe to stick the Pudding Monsters together. See if you can grow into an ultimate mega monster. You can download Pudding Monsters from the Google Play Store here.

Share this article! Share Tweet Share Email

6. Sprinkle Islands

Sprinkle Islands is a water physics puzzle game developed by Mediocre AB. A spaceship from Earth has crashed on the beautiful island of Titan, and burning trash is scattered everywhere. Using easy to use touch controls players will control a fire truck to put out fires. Fires can be hard to reach, so you need to make your way through obstacles, and get to fires before they spread. Water supply is limited, so conserve water to earn more drops. You can download Sprinkle Islands from the Google Play Store here.

7. Draw Something 2

Draw Something 2 is the kind of sequel we would expect from Zynga. The objective is to pick from a list of terms and then use the available drawing tools to sketch out your best visual of the subject. Once your drawing is complete, you will then send it to your opponent, who will try to guess the word and then send his/her drawing back based on a different one. Players will earn coins for successful guesses. Draw Something 2 has over 5,000 new words, and now allows nine-letter words, otherwise the game is quite similar to Draw Something. You can download Draw Something 2 from the Google Play Store here.

8. Word Search

Word Search is a puzzle game by Melimots. Search puzzles to find hidden words. Select from various puzzle themes and race against the clock to see how well you can find words. You can download Word Search from the Google Play Store here.

9. Cut the Rope: Time Travel

In the beginning of Cut the Rope: Time Travel, Om Nom discovers a time machine and goes back in time to find out where he came from. Similar to Cut the Rope, players need to cut the rope to feed Om Nom pieces of candy. Just swipe the rope and candy will fall into Om Nom’s mouth. Each level becomes more challenging as more ropes get added and you will need to collect shining stars. If you’re not able to collect any shining stars you won’t get any points. Players can unleash super powers by letting Teleknesis control candy and collect hidden stars. The animation and music is fun and how can you resist the cuteness of feeding candy to cute little green monsters? You can download Cut the Rope: Time Travel from the Google Play Store here.

10. SimpleRockets

SimpleRockets is a puzzle game developed by Jundroo, LLC. Design your own rocket ship and explore the solar system. Compete in several challenges and play agents other players to see who can land on the moon. You can download SimpleRockets from the Google Play Store here.