Top 10 Android Puzzle Games of December 2013

Exercise your brain with these 10 fun and addicting brain & puzzle games from the Google Play Store.

1. Can You Escape

Are you up for a new challenge? Solve puzzles and find objects that will help you break out of the rooms. Escape and advance to the next floor. Challenge yourself in this popular fun puzzle game. You can download Can You Escape from the Google Play Store here.

2. True or False

True or False is a puzzle game developed by Games for Friends GmbH. Players will need to think fast, and race against the clock to see which statements are true or false. Test your general knowledge on 1,0000’s of tricky false statements mixed with true facts. Choose from various topics like geography, science, music, film, sport, etc. Challenge your friends or play countless levels in single-player mode. You can download True or False from the Google Play Store here.

3. Dots

Dots is a puzzle game developed by Betaworks One. Connect as many dots of the same color as you can in 60 seconds. Players can stop the clock for 5 seconds, shrink a dot off the board, and remove all of one color. You can download Dots from the Google Play Store here.

4. Color Zen

Color Zen is a puzzle game developed by Large Animal Games. Find your way through an abstract world of colors and shapes. In each level players will see shapes of various colors, bring two shapes of the same color together so it fills the screen. The goal is to fill the screen so that it matches the border without leaving any colors behind. The Color Zen is fun game to play and very relaxing. You can download the Color Zen from the Google Play Store here.

5. Colormania

See if you can guess the colors of the most popular icons. Test your memory with 20 levels and over 200 mystery icons to solve. If you guess wrong you will lose one life. You can download Colormania from the Google Play Store here.

6. Words With Friends

Words with Friends is just like the board game Scrabble. It’s a multi-player word game where players can take turns to build words across the puzzle board. Players can either look up their friends through Facebook or by username, or can play with a random opponent that’s assigned. You can chat and exchange messages with opponents. Words with Friends is ranked as one of the top ranking games to play. You can download Words With Friends from the Google Play Store here.

7. Word Search

Word Search is a puzzle game by Melimots. Search puzzles to find hidden words. Select from various puzzle themes and race against the clock to see how well you can find words. You can download Word Search from the Google Play Store here.

8. Flow Free

If you’re looking for an addictive puzzle game, Flow Free, will distract you for hours on end until your brain feels like exploding. Currently the #1 hit app, Flow Free, has hundreds of levels in which you need to connect matching colors with the pipe to get the flow going. If a pipe ends up overlapping, it could break, so watch out! You can download the Flow Free from Google Play store here.

9. Cut the Rope: Holiday Gift

Cut the Rope: Holiday Gift is a puzzle game developed by ZeptoLab. In Cut the Rope: Holiday Gift, players will need to feed candy to Om Nom, a green monster that collects stars. Simply swipe your finger to cut the rope and feed candy to Om Nom. Cut the Rope: Holiday gift is a fun adventure! You can download Cut the Rope: Holiday Gift from the Google Play Store here.

10. 4 Pics 1 Song

4 Pics 1 Song is a puzzle game developed by Game Circus LLC. In 4 pics 1 Song, players will see four images, and your task is to figure out the song title. Select letters to fill in the blank tiles. If you guess the right answer, you will be rewarded with coins to move onto the next level. You can download 4 Pics 1 Song from the Google Play Store here.