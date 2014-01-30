Top 10 Best Weather Apps for Android

The Google Play Store has tons of weather apps. We compiled a list of the best weather apps for Android.

1. AccuWeather

With AccuWeather for Android, users can receive severe weather alerts and customize My AccuWeather lifestyle forecasts to fit health concerns including categories like Outdoor Fitness, Travel, Fishing and Game, etc. Current weather conditions are updated every 15 minutes and show the latest up-to-date information on humidity, wind speed, and times for the sunrise and sunset. You can download AccuWeather from the Google Play Store here.

2. The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel is one of the most popular weather apps on Google Play. Users will have access to detailed weather forecasts including hourly forecasts, 36-hour forecasts, and 10-day forecasts. Users can get hourly, daily, weekly and 10-day forecasts. The Past and Future radar allows users to follow and track storms. Watch local forecasts and videos on your device. The Weather Channel is easy to use and reliable. You can download The Weather Channel from the Google Play Store here.

3. WeatherBug

With WeatherBug, users can receive instant access to forecasts, conditions and alerts on your home screen. Users can view enhanced interactive maps, view images from over 2,000 weather cameras across the U.S, and DTA alerts provide warnings on severe weather. Know the weather and be prepared before you take your family to the beach. You can download WeatherBug from the Google Play Store here.

4. Eye in Sky Weather

Eye In Sky Weather is an elegant weather app for Android phones and tablets. View current and 48-hour forecasts, current conditions, weekly forecasts, and more. The app features customizable homescreen widgets and includes several icon sets you can toggle between, so you can pick a style you like the best. You can download Eye In Sky Weather from the Google Play Store here.

5. Yahoo Weather

Yahoo! Weather is a gorgeous weather app for Android. Yahoo! Weather app uses Flickr to find photos of your current city and displays the current conditions of the weather on its home page. Simply scroll down and find information on daily forecast, weekly forecasts, wind, pressure, and information on sunrise and sunset. You can download Yahoo! Weather from the Google Play Store here.

6. Weather by MacroPinch

Weather by MacroPinch is an easy-to-use app for staying updated on current weather conditions. Users can add and track the weather in multiple locations, view hourly and weekly forecasts, and switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit. The climate state is also animated so users can see the weather come alive. You can download Weather from the Google Play Store here.

7. BBC Weather

The BBC Weather application is one of the best weather apps for those who are living in or visiting the United Kingdom. Although it targets the UK, it can also work with international locations. Scroll sideways to see hourly weather conditions. The app also predicts wind speed and covers a five-day forecast. View sunrise and sunset times along with information on pollen and pollution information for the UK. BBC Weather app has a simple and clear design and is detailed with up-to-date information. You can download BBC Weather from the Google Play Store here.

8. Go Weather Forecasts & Widgets

GO Weather Forecast & Widgets is a weather app created by GO Launcher EX. Users can find accurate local forecasts for 100,000 locations worldwide. Receive detailed weather reports including date, time, high and low temperature, etc. Share current weather with friends by taking a picture and choose from seven-plus widget themes and live papers for weather conditions in both day and night mode. You can download GO Weather Forecast & Widgets from the Google Play Store here.

9. 1Weather: Widget Forecast Radar

1Weather is a simple weather app created by OneLoud. 1Weather provides users with real-time local weather forecasts or from any location around the world. View hourly or extended forecasts and see precipitation info. Receive severe weather alerts to prepare for extreme weather conditions. Users can also customize the app with backgrounds and widgets. You can download 1Weather from the Google Play Store here.

10. Instaweather

InstaWeather allows users to share weather and forecast reports from their current location. Select from nine different skins and add current temperature, air pressure, rain, wind power and direction. Display forecasts for today, the next few days or one week. Create your own personal weather reports now. You can download InstaWeather from the Google Play Store here.