Top 5 Best Battery Saving Apps for Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Are you looking to improve the battery life on your Samsung Galaxy Note 3? These easy-to-use battery saving apps will improve battery life on your Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

1. Battery Doctor (Battery Saver)

If your Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is always running out of power, you might want to try Battery Doctor. You can optimize battery power with one-tap power saving, adjust settings automatically, and will be notified when the battery power is below 20 percent. You can download Battery Doctor (Battery Saver) from the Google Play Store here.