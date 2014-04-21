Top 5 Best LG G2 Cases

Top 5 Best LG G2 Cases

These are the best LG G2 cases. You can learn more about the LG G2 smartphone here. If you want to protect your new smartphone, these are your best bets.

1. Otterbox Commuter Series for LG G2

(Otterbox)

The Otterbox name is beloved by smartphone owners in both the iOS and Android camps. These cases are rugged, attractive, and completely dependable. The Commuter series case is ideal for LG G2 owners who require a slim case that doesn’t skimp on protection. Get a closer look at this case in the video below.

Buy it here.

Pros:
  • Multiple color options
  • Strikes a good balance between protection and slim profile
  • Port covers block dirt and debris
  • Comfortable in your hand
  • One of the most trusted names in smartphone cases
    • Cons:
  • Not waterproof
  • Some user reviews complain about diminished call quality
  • No belt holster/clip
  • Only comes with one screen protector
  • Shop with caution: Verizon’s G2 may not fit in this case

    • 2. Kouros Strap II for LG G2

    (Kouros)

    The Kouros Strap II is ideal for the LG G2 owner who wants a case that makes a statement. It’s fashion-forward, made from premium materials, and doesn’t look like the cases everyone else owns. The leather case is ideal for professionals and fashionistas alike. There’s nothing quite like the feel of Italian leather.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • Available in multiple colors
  • Made from Italian leather
  • Soft inner lining protects your phone
  • Semi-rigid internal structure keeps the case looking great
  • Makes a bold statement
    • Cons:
  • Not a vegan product
  • Taking your phone out of the case may become tedious over time
  • Expensive
  • No waterproofing
  • Limited drop protection

    3. Spigen Slim Armor Case for LG G2

    (Spigen)

    The Spigen Slim Armor case is ideal for LG G2 owners who are in need of a slender case. Available in multiple colors, this sturdy little case absorbs shock very well…but you’re unlikely to drop it, thanks to the grippable construction of the case. Check out the video below to see how this case withstands a drop test.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • Tons of color options allow you to express yourself
  • Constructed from two materials to better absorb shocks and bumps
  • Slim profile
  • Case is easy to grip
  • Lightweight
    • Cons:
  • No waterproofing
  • Impact resistance could be improved even more to reach military standards
  • Cutouts appear to lack port covers to block dust
  • May not fit Verizon version of the phone
  • Interferes with wireless charging (device must be removed from case)

    • 4. Incipio DualPro Case for LG G2

    (Incipio)

    Incipio DualPro Case for the LG G2 is bound to appeal to those who require dual-layer construction in their cases. This use of multiple materials ensures that shocks are dissipated, protecting your G2 from damage. In addition, the DualPro case is easy on the eyes. Check out the video below to see a review of this top-rated LG G2 case.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • Hard outer shell encases inner “core” layer of silicone
  • Attractive design
  • Lightweight
  • Fun color combos
  • Good choice for nearly all LG G2 owners
    • Cons:
  • Lacks ruggedness some LG owners crave
  • No added features like UV protection to preserve color, or hidden pockets for storage
  • Exposed silicone may wear down over time
  • Case somewhat hard to clean
  • Case lacks “wow factor” in terms of color and design: solid, but not terribly innovative

    • 5. Caseformers Duo Armor for LG G2

    (Caseformers)

    This Caseformers offering includes a stand and a holster built right in to the case. This makes it ideal for all kinds of people, from those who prefer to wear their work phone clipped to their belt, to students who like to kick back and relax with a marathon of YouTube videos. This case also has great visual impact. If you want a blend of low price and nice design, this inexpensive case is worth purchasing.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • Easy to install on your LG G2
  • Bold, dynamic look that makes a statement
  • Offers multiple viewing/wearable options
  • Comes in tons of colors
  • Shock-absorbent
    • Cons:
  • Kickstand does not lay as flush as some reviewers would like
  • Cutouts do not appear to have flaps/jackets to block out debris
  • Case feels somewhat cheap in the hand to some users
  • Some user reviews indicate case lifespan is only about three months if you use it roughly
  • Stand is hard to open up

    1 Comment

    mae villalon

    How can i buy the case of LG G2? I’m from the Philippines..

