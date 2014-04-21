Top 5 Best LG G2 Cases

These are the best LG G2 cases. You can learn more about the LG G2 smartphone here. If you want to protect your new smartphone, these are your best bets.
1. Otterbox Commuter Series for LG G2
The Otterbox name is beloved by smartphone owners in both the iOS and Android camps. These cases are rugged, attractive, and completely dependable. The Commuter series case is ideal for LG G2 owners who require a slim case that doesn’t skimp on protection. Get a closer look at this case in the video below.
2. Kouros Strap II for LG G2
The Kouros Strap II is ideal for the LG G2 owner who wants a case that makes a statement. It’s fashion-forward, made from premium materials, and doesn’t look like the cases everyone else owns. The leather case is ideal for professionals and fashionistas alike. There’s nothing quite like the feel of Italian leather.
3. Spigen Slim Armor Case for LG G2
The Spigen Slim Armor case is ideal for LG G2 owners who are in need of a slender case. Available in multiple colors, this sturdy little case absorbs shock very well…but you’re unlikely to drop it, thanks to the grippable construction of the case. Check out the video below to see how this case withstands a drop test.
4. Incipio DualPro Case for LG G2
Incipio DualPro Case for the LG G2 is bound to appeal to those who require dual-layer construction in their cases. This use of multiple materials ensures that shocks are dissipated, protecting your G2 from damage. In addition, the DualPro case is easy on the eyes. Check out the video below to see a review of this top-rated LG G2 case.
5. Caseformers Duo Armor for LG G2
This Caseformers offering includes a stand and a holster built right in to the case. This makes it ideal for all kinds of people, from those who prefer to wear their work phone clipped to their belt, to students who like to kick back and relax with a marathon of YouTube videos. This case also has great visual impact. If you want a blend of low price and nice design, this inexpensive case is worth purchasing.
