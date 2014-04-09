Top 5 Best Restaurant Apps for iPhone & Android

Want to find a great restaurant near you, or read restaurant reviews before you go out? These are the best restaurant apps for iPhone and Android devices.

1. OpenTable iPhone | Android

The video above from Get Connected showcases the features in the OpenTable app.

OpenTable lets you instantly make reservations at 20,000 restaurants in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Frequent users can earn points, which can be traded in for dining discounts. You just tell the app how many people are in your party and what time you want to eat, and OpenTable gives you a ton of options to choose from nearby.

OpenTable is great for people who need to make last-minute reservations, as well as for people who want to get special treatment when dining out (the app lets you make special requests.) The app also works as a restaurant review tool, giving you a sneak peek at the dishes on the menu.

2. Foodspotting iPhone | Android

Above, check out Smash App’s video about the Foodspotting app.

They say that you eat first with your eyes, which explains the visual nature of the Foodspotting app. At its core, Foodspotting is an app that’s focused on food, not restaurants. Just tell the app what you’re craving, and it can recommend a good restaurant based on your menu criteria.

Foodspotting is ideal for foodies who love to take pictures of what they’re eating and share them with the world. This app is also a good choice for hungry diners who want to check out reviews before spending any of their hard-earned cash.

3. Savored iPhone | Android

Curious about how Savored gets those big discounts for you? This video explains how the app works.

Savored is a mobile app operated by Groupon. This app provides discounted dining on top restaurants in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC. The app also provides restaurant reviews and menu info.

Savored is ideal for people who want to make a good impression during business dinners or romantic dates, as your 40% discount gets applied directly to your check without you having to flash a crumpled coupon or certificate.

4. Find Me Gluten Free iPhone | Android

Check out the App Finder’s review of Find Me Gluten Free for iPhone.

If you or a loved one are on a gluten-free diet, this app is a must-have. You can read reviews, menu descriptions, get directions, or call the restaurant to get more info, all from within the app. Chain stores, bakeries, and local eateries are all represented here.

Gluten-free products and recipes are also featured in this app, helping you to eat right whether you’re at home or on the go.

5. Where to Eat? iPhone | Android

Where to Eat? is a restaurant finder app that lets you search through 45 cuisine types and get turn-by-turn directions to your destination. This app boasts an intuitive design and a customizable interface, as well as a “shake” feature that lets you shake your device to get a random restaurant recommendation.

Upcoming improvements to the Where to Eat? app include a offline restaurant database and translation into many languages.

