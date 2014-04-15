Top 5 Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Cases

The Samsung Galaxy S5 already boasts an ergonomic design and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. So why would you bother with a case for this smartphone? Well, if you want to protect your phone from impact damage, or add to the functionality of your S5, these excellent cases will turn a good phone into a great investment.
1. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Commuters & Professionals: Otterbox Commuter Series Wallet Case
Otterbox blends sturdy construction with added functionality, creating a case for the S5 that is ideal for any commuter, professional, or busy person on the go. This case has a special compartment on the rear, allowing you to stow your credit cards, cash, transit passes, receipts, and more. Why carry a wallet and a phone, when you can just carry a phone with this clever case?
Pros:
Multiple color options
1-Year warranty
Winner of a “Parent-Tested, Parent-Approved Award”
Great for taking cash with you while running errands or hitting the gym
Dual-layer case construction feels rugged and secure
Cons:
Case only holds 2-3 cards, less if you’re also holding cash
Case provides no added waterproofing or dust protection
Cash/card latch on the case may degrade over time
Case texture ideal for quick removal from pocket, but slippery for runners/athletes to hold on to
Design is somewhat bulky, ruining the profile of the device
2. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Students & Parents: Incipio PlexFolio
Incipio’s PlexFolio case looks sort of like an iPad smart cover. The case can be converted into a media stand for your Galaxy S5, making this a great option for parents who want to entertain their kids with a video, or for students who need to take notes while watching a pre-recorded lecture.
Pros:
Soft microsuede front cover protects screen
Folio style case covers your screen when phone is not in use (great for privacy)
Useful design makes it easy to watch videos
Lifetime warranty
Rigid shell provides impact protection
Cons:
Lacks dual layer construction
Case can be removed too easily
Limited color options
Some parts of device are not covered by case
Case can collect lots of lint or dust over time
3. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Outdoorsmen & Extreme Sports Fans: Griffin Survivor
The Griffin Survivor case for the Samsung Galaxy S5 is extremely rugged, and provides further dust and rain protection on top of the phone’s native IP67 rating. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, this is a smart investment for your phone. This case retails for around $50, and was featured on Laptop Mag‘s list of best Samsung Galaxy S5 cases.
Pros:
Designed and tested to meet or exceed US Department of Defense Standard 810F
Improved protection against dirt, sand, rain, shock, and vibration
Case clips on to your clothes or backpack
Hinged plugs seal the ports, controls, and connectors
Tested to protect your phone from a 6 foot drop onto concrete
Cons:
Case is protective, but quite bulky
Slightly more expensive than other case options
Limited color choices
Hard to quickly remove from tight pockets
May be overkill for city dwellers
4. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Fashionistas: Belkin 2-In-1 Wallet Folio
The Belkin 2-In-1 Wallet Folio may not offer cases designed by top couture houses, but the assortment of brightly-colored cases makes this line a great option for fashion-forward tech fans. The bold color-blocked looks of these cases are eye-catching, but the case is also very functional. This case style retails for around $40.
Pros:
Multiple color options with lots of personality
Has 3 slots for cards, plus a vertical pocket for notes
Inner hard shell frame construction
Folio converts to media stand
Case design makes it easy to take pictures
Cons:
Some listed color combos not available at press time
Design may be too cumbersome/bulky for some tastes
Unclear what “quality” materials have been used to make this case
Does not provide additional water/dust protection
Pebbled case texture may not appeal to all tastes
5. Best All-Around Samsung Galaxy S5 Case: Speck CandyShell Grip Case
The Speck CandyShell Grip case is a great all-around case that will cover the needs of the average user. It’s durable, attractive, and comfortable in the hand.
Pros:
1-Year warranty, plus 30-day satisfaction guarantee
No-slip grip
Multiple case color options
Certified to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G drop test standards
Dual-layer material construction
Cons:
No connector port flap/cover
Case collects lint
Rubber breaks down over time
Parts of case not covered by grippy material are still quite slick
Does not provide additional moisture/dust protection
