Top 5 Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Cases

The Samsung Galaxy S5 already boasts an ergonomic design and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. So why would you bother with a case for this smartphone? Well, if you want to protect your phone from impact damage, or add to the functionality of your S5, these excellent cases will turn a good phone into a great investment.

1. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Commuters & Professionals: Otterbox Commuter Series Wallet Case

Otterbox blends sturdy construction with added functionality, creating a case for the S5 that is ideal for any commuter, professional, or busy person on the go. This case has a special compartment on the rear, allowing you to stow your credit cards, cash, transit passes, receipts, and more. Why carry a wallet and a phone, when you can just carry a phone with this clever case?

Pros:

Multiple color options

1-Year warranty

Winner of a “Parent-Tested, Parent-Approved Award”

Great for taking cash with you while running errands or hitting the gym

Dual-layer case construction feels rugged and secure

Cons:

Case only holds 2-3 cards, less if you’re also holding cash

Case provides no added waterproofing or dust protection

Cash/card latch on the case may degrade over time

Case texture ideal for quick removal from pocket, but slippery for runners/athletes to hold on to

Design is somewhat bulky, ruining the profile of the device

2. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Students & Parents: Incipio PlexFolio

Incipio’s PlexFolio case looks sort of like an iPad smart cover. The case can be converted into a media stand for your Galaxy S5, making this a great option for parents who want to entertain their kids with a video, or for students who need to take notes while watching a pre-recorded lecture.

Pros:

Soft microsuede front cover protects screen

Folio style case covers your screen when phone is not in use (great for privacy)

Useful design makes it easy to watch videos

Lifetime warranty

Rigid shell provides impact protection

Cons:

Lacks dual layer construction

Case can be removed too easily

Limited color options

Some parts of device are not covered by case

Case can collect lots of lint or dust over time

3. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Outdoorsmen & Extreme Sports Fans: Griffin Survivor

The Griffin Survivor case for the Samsung Galaxy S5 is extremely rugged, and provides further dust and rain protection on top of the phone’s native IP67 rating. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, this is a smart investment for your phone. This case retails for around $50, and was featured on Laptop Mag‘s list of best Samsung Galaxy S5 cases.

Pros:

Designed and tested to meet or exceed US Department of Defense Standard 810F

Improved protection against dirt, sand, rain, shock, and vibration

Case clips on to your clothes or backpack

Hinged plugs seal the ports, controls, and connectors

Tested to protect your phone from a 6 foot drop onto concrete

Cons:

Case is protective, but quite bulky

Slightly more expensive than other case options

Limited color choices

Hard to quickly remove from tight pockets

May be overkill for city dwellers

4. Best Samsung Galaxy S5 Case for Fashionistas: Belkin 2-In-1 Wallet Folio

The Belkin 2-In-1 Wallet Folio may not offer cases designed by top couture houses, but the assortment of brightly-colored cases makes this line a great option for fashion-forward tech fans. The bold color-blocked looks of these cases are eye-catching, but the case is also very functional. This case style retails for around $40.

Pros:

Multiple color options with lots of personality

Has 3 slots for cards, plus a vertical pocket for notes

Inner hard shell frame construction

Folio converts to media stand

Case design makes it easy to take pictures

Cons:

Some listed color combos not available at press time

Design may be too cumbersome/bulky for some tastes

Unclear what “quality” materials have been used to make this case

Does not provide additional water/dust protection

Pebbled case texture may not appeal to all tastes

5. Best All-Around Samsung Galaxy S5 Case: Speck CandyShell Grip Case

The Speck CandyShell Grip case is a great all-around case that will cover the needs of the average user. It’s durable, attractive, and comfortable in the hand.

Pros:

1-Year warranty, plus 30-day satisfaction guarantee

No-slip grip

Multiple case color options

Certified to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G drop test standards

Dual-layer material construction

Cons:

No connector port flap/cover

Case collects lint

Rubber breaks down over time

Parts of case not covered by grippy material are still quite slick

Does not provide additional moisture/dust protection

