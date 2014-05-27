Top 5 Best LG G3 Cases

LG‘s new G3 smartphone has Android fans drooling. These great cases will protect your new phone from drops and scratches, with the added benefit of looking pretty sharp. Here are our top five choices for the best LG G3 cases available now.

1. i-Blason’s LG G3 Prime Dual Layer Holster Case

While there isn’t a video review out there yet for the LG G3 version of the i-Blason Prime Dual Layer Holster Case, you can see how the same case model functions on a Galaxy S4. Watch the video above to learn more about this i-Blason case design that’s been produced for many different Android phone models.

There’s a lot to like about this particular case. It has a great built-in stand, it comes in a variety of colors, and it has a texture that makes it very easy to grip.

Grippable design

Stand feature ideal for watching movies or video chat

Relatively inexpensive

Comes with one-year limited warranty

Raised edges better protect screen during drops, or when placed face-down on a surface

Limited color options at launch

Will not ship until June 30, 2014

Lacks waterproofing/shockproofing like more expensive cases

Belt clip only rotates 180 degrees, not the full 360

Will not fit other phones

2. Spigen Slim Armor LG G3 Case

Spigen cases are beloved by Android phone owners for several reasons. They offer a good balance between price and functionality. Additionally, they have a slim profile and come in an array of bold and metallic hues. If you want a case that feels like it’s barely there (in a good way), this Spigen case may be well-suited to your LG G3.

Sleek profile

Reasonably priced

Attractive design

Made from multiple materials to increase durability

Cutouts for the camera, speakers and other ports

Not scheduled to ship until mid-June

No dust covers

Lacks “bells and whistles”

Not ideal for outdoor use, as it is not water/dust/shock proof

Texture is a bit slippery: bad news for people who use their phones while exercising without an arm strap

3. Kroo Bi-Color Link LG G3 Wallet Case

Get a closer look at this wallet case for the LG G3 (and other Android smartphones) by watching the video above.

If you’re looking for a wallet case for the LG G3, this option from Kroo is worth serious consideration. It doubles as both a clutch and wristlet purse, providing you with a versatile way to stow your new smartphone. Plus, it comes with a screen cleaner. This case will appeal to anyone who is tired of carrying both a purse and their phone.

Note: This case is no longer available, having gone out of stock a few months after this article was written. Click the link below to see a comparable style.

Bold design

Versatile storage

Has both magnet and snap button closures

Wristlet is removable

Ample storage

Unlikely to appeal to many male smartphone owners

May not have enough storage to replace a traditional purse for some women

Limited impact protection

Not waterproof/submergible

Not made from real leather, no shoulder chain included

4. fitBAG Classic Blue Custom Tailored Sleeve Case for LG G3

If you’d prefer to enjoy the sleek lines of your LG G3, a “traditional” case may not be for you. This elegant sleeve lets you get tactile with your phone, while still keeping the device protected when it is not in use.

Made from Alcantara, a suede-like material that’s extra durable and stain-resistant

Microfiber lining protects phone from scratches while passively cleaning the screen

24-month warranty

Handmade

Created with German precision

Harder to access your phone

Limited impact protection

Limited color options

More likely to appeal to those who carry a purse, briefcase, or messenger bag

No top closure

5. TUDIA Ultra Slim Melody LG G3 Case

Also featured on our list of best cases for the LG G Flex smartphone, TUDIA’s Ultra Slim Melody case is quite an attractive offering. The version of the case that’s sized to fit the G3 has a slightly different rear case design, but it’s an improvement over the older model of the case.

Good array of case colors

Attractive back detail

Made from high quality thermoplastic polyurethane

Case is easy to grip and hang on to, even with slick hands

Easy access to ports

No port covers to block dust

Could be more rugged

No waterproofing/dustproofing

Not sufficient for those who work in high-impact or outdoors professions

Some users may dislike case back detailing

