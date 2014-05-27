Top 5 Best LG G3 Cases

LG‘s new G3 smartphone has Android fans drooling. These great cases will protect your new phone from drops and scratches, with the added benefit of looking pretty sharp. Here are our top five choices for the best LG G3 cases available now.
Need more insight into your LG G3? This hands-on review from PC Mag is a must-read.
1. i-Blason’s LG G3 Prime Dual Layer Holster Case
While there isn’t a video review out there yet for the LG G3 version of the i-Blason Prime Dual Layer Holster Case, you can see how the same case model functions on a Galaxy S4. Watch the video above to learn more about this i-Blason case design that’s been produced for many different Android phone models.
There’s a lot to like about this particular case. It has a great built-in stand, it comes in a variety of colors, and it has a texture that makes it very easy to grip.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
2. Spigen Slim Armor LG G3 Case
Spigen cases are beloved by Android phone owners for several reasons. They offer a good balance between price and functionality. Additionally, they have a slim profile and come in an array of bold and metallic hues. If you want a case that feels like it’s barely there (in a good way), this Spigen case may be well-suited to your LG G3.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Kroo Bi-Color Link LG G3 Wallet Case
Get a closer look at this wallet case for the LG G3 (and other Android smartphones) by watching the video above.
If you’re looking for a wallet case for the LG G3, this option from Kroo is worth serious consideration. It doubles as both a clutch and wristlet purse, providing you with a versatile way to stow your new smartphone. Plus, it comes with a screen cleaner. This case will appeal to anyone who is tired of carrying both a purse and their phone.
Note: This case is no longer available, having gone out of stock a few months after this article was written. Click the link below to see a comparable style.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
4. fitBAG Classic Blue Custom Tailored Sleeve Case for LG G3
If you’d prefer to enjoy the sleek lines of your LG G3, a “traditional” case may not be for you. This elegant sleeve lets you get tactile with your phone, while still keeping the device protected when it is not in use.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
5. TUDIA Ultra Slim Melody LG G3 Case
Also featured on our list of best cases for the LG G Flex smartphone, TUDIA’s Ultra Slim Melody case is quite an attractive offering. The version of the case that’s sized to fit the G3 has a slightly different rear case design, but it’s an improvement over the older model of the case.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
Want more info? Check out the video below for more info about the LG G3.
Considering getting someone an electronics gift? Check out our Gifts section for tons of great gift recommendations, or visit our ultimate guides to the best gifts for women and best gifts for men.