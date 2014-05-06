Top 5 Best New Free Android Games

(Brave Wolf Hunter)

Want a new game for your Android device? These are our top picks for the very best new, free Android games out now.

1. Best New Free Android First Person Shooter Game: Brave Wolf Hunter

(Brave Wolf Hunter)

Brave Wolf Hunter is on Version 1.3 as of this writing, and was updated on May 6. This newcomer to Google Play has just gotten some updates to address bug issues, making now a perfect time to try out this exciting FPS game.

Brave Wolf Hunter will appeal to fans of shooters or hunting sims who like pulse-pounding action. There are a variety of weapons to choose from.

Download it here.

Pros:
  • Multiple guns to experiment with
  • Cool blood effects when you hit a wolf
  • Has an almost retro graphic feel that will appeal to gamers of a certain age
  • Protect a town from a terrible wolf invasion
  • Challenging gameplay
    • Cons:
  • Won’t appeal to PETA members
  • Graphics could be further improved/optimized
  • Annoying ads
  • User reviews indicate issues with freezing
  • Controls a bit hard to use

    • 2. Best New Free Android Racing Game: Retro Future Racing

    See Retro Future Racing in action in the video above.

    Retro Future Racing is a new racing game that combines the retro look of classic cars with the futuristic style of hover car racing. The races are fast-paced, and the game has a fun visual style with tons of panache. If you dig racing games, this is a must-play. As of this writing, the game is on Version 1.0.1, and was last updated on May 5.

    Download it here.

    Pros:
  • Tons of cars and customization options
  • Looks great on both smartphones and tablets
  • Fast gameplay makes this a good game to kill in those little blocks of free time during your day
  • Decent replay value
  • Bold colors and nice graphics
    • Cons:
  • Some users have reported lag issues
  • May be buggy or freeze at times
  • Some issues with overly sensitive controls
  • No tilt controls
  • Turbo controls hard to use

    3. Best New Free Android Action RPG Game: Soul Guardians – Age of Midgard

    Soul Guardians: Age of Midgard is featured in the gameplay trailer above.

    Soul Guardians: Age of Midgard is an action RPG. It was updated on May 2 and is currently on Version 1.1.1. Featuring on a card battle system, Soul Guardians boasts both single player dungeons and arenas for co-op and PVP battles. If you like action RPGs or card battles, this fast-paced title will definitely strike a chord.

    Download it here.

    Pros:
  • Works on any Android device running 2.2 and up
  • Blends multiple game styles to keep things fresh
  • Nice graphics
  • Fuse and evolve your cards in multiple ways
  • Multiple characters to start off with
    • Cons:
  • In-game currency lack balance
  • Lagging server is an issue
  • Some players have experienced the infamous black screen of death
  • Game prone to either crashing, or dropping server connection altogether
  • Game may need to be uninstalled and redownloaded to combat persistent issues

    • 4. Best New Free Android Trivia Game: 94 Degrees

    (94 Degrees)

    94 Degrees is a time-sensitive Android trivia game. You must answer questions as quickly as possible in order to progress. The Google Play page lists a number of trivia areas covered in this game, which are as follows: “countries, logos, fingers of the hand, historic dates, culinary specialties, the parts of a pig, geometrical shapes, states, [and] speeds of different animals.” This variety makes this game appealing to many different types of people.

    Download it here.

    Pros:
  • Addictive gameplay
  • Educational
  • Free
  • Great interface
  • Wide variety of content
    • Cons:
  • Time-sensitive challenges may stress some players out
  • Some users have complained game has wrong answers in places
  • Some users dislike free version compared to premium version
  • Some users have had the game crash on them
  • Rewards do not always get given to players

    • 5. Best New Free Android Casual Puzzle Game: Marble Kingdom

    (Marble Kingdom)

    Marble Kingdom is a casual, Zuma-style game with puzzle elements. Marble Kingdom will appeal to both kids and adults because of its colorful graphics. Shoot bubbles to match three or more of the same color, and try to get combos to boost your score. This fast-paced game is lots of fun, and is still relatively new to Google Play.

    Download it here.

    Pros:
  • Free to play
  • Great replay value
  • Fast-paced gaming
  • Cool secret maps
  • Lots of interesting items to keep things fresh
    • Cons:
  • Somewhat short, with a limited number of levels
  • Some players have experienced a bug where the game gets “stuck” and won’t let you progress
  • Some players find this game too simple/easy to beat
  • Doesn’t bring much innovation to the genre
  • Despite multiple updates, a few bugs remain

