Top 5 Best New Free Android Games

Want a new game for your Android device? These are our top picks for the very best new, free Android games out now.
1. Best New Free Android First Person Shooter Game: Brave Wolf Hunter
Brave Wolf Hunter is on Version 1.3 as of this writing, and was updated on May 6. This newcomer to Google Play has just gotten some updates to address bug issues, making now a perfect time to try out this exciting FPS game.
Brave Wolf Hunter will appeal to fans of shooters or hunting sims who like pulse-pounding action. There are a variety of weapons to choose from.
Download it here.
Pros:
Cons:
2. Best New Free Android Racing Game: Retro Future Racing
See Retro Future Racing in action in the video above.
Retro Future Racing is a new racing game that combines the retro look of classic cars with the futuristic style of hover car racing. The races are fast-paced, and the game has a fun visual style with tons of panache. If you dig racing games, this is a must-play. As of this writing, the game is on Version 1.0.1, and was last updated on May 5.
Download it here.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Best New Free Android Action RPG Game: Soul Guardians – Age of Midgard
Soul Guardians: Age of Midgard is featured in the gameplay trailer above.
Soul Guardians: Age of Midgard is an action RPG. It was updated on May 2 and is currently on Version 1.1.1. Featuring on a card battle system, Soul Guardians boasts both single player dungeons and arenas for co-op and PVP battles. If you like action RPGs or card battles, this fast-paced title will definitely strike a chord.
Download it here.
Pros:
Cons:
4. Best New Free Android Trivia Game: 94 Degrees
94 Degrees is a time-sensitive Android trivia game. You must answer questions as quickly as possible in order to progress. The Google Play page lists a number of trivia areas covered in this game, which are as follows: “countries, logos, fingers of the hand, historic dates, culinary specialties, the parts of a pig, geometrical shapes, states, [and] speeds of different animals.” This variety makes this game appealing to many different types of people.
Download it here.
Pros:
Cons:
5. Best New Free Android Casual Puzzle Game: Marble Kingdom
Marble Kingdom is a casual, Zuma-style game with puzzle elements. Marble Kingdom will appeal to both kids and adults because of its colorful graphics. Shoot bubbles to match three or more of the same color, and try to get combos to boost your score. This fast-paced game is lots of fun, and is still relatively new to Google Play.
Download it here.
Pros:
Cons:
For the best mobile gaming experience, we recommend:
Headphones: iFrogz CAL-STEALT Caliber Stealth Mobile Gaming Headphones with Mic
Portable charger: Anker® 2nd Gen Astro 6000mAh (2A Output) Portable Charger
Samsung S5 Battery Case: UNU Unity Samsung Galaxy S5 Battery Case
