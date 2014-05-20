Gifts for Dad: Cool Gadgets & Father’s Day Gift Ideas

With Father’s Day right around the corner, here are our top picks for the best cool gadgets you can buy as gifts for dad. If you’ve been stumped for Father’s Day gift ideas, these techie gifts will definitely please your old man. You might also want to read our guide to the best gifts for dad, which has over 100 cool and unique gift ideas.

1. Black & Decker BDL170 Bullseye Auto-Leveling Laser With AnglePro

If your dad loves DIY, this auto-leveling laser would be a big help while making shelves, painting, or hanging pictures. This particular Black & Deck laser level projects both horizontal and vertical lines. The wall mount makes this level extremely easy to use.

Learn more about this DIY tool from the Black & Decker website.

Pros:

Projects both horizontal and vertical lines

Includes a back light for better visibility of the angle reference points

Rugged design

Comes with batteries and wall mount

Two-year limited warranty

Cons:

Can be slightly off when working in the corners

May be slightly tricky to learn how to use

Not contractor grade

Somewhat hard to use when holding above your line of sight

Laser light may appear dim in bright rooms

2. Lifeproof Fre iPhone 5 & 5s Case

Check out PhoneArena’s in-depth look at the LifeProof Fre case in the video above.

If your dad is retired and plans to spend a good chunk of his summer at the beach or out on his boat, a waterproof phone case is a smart investment. The Fre is one of the more expensive case models out there, but that premium cost ensures that you get a rugged case that protects an iPhone very well. You can pair this case with an optional flotation device, which makes it great for use near the water.

Not a fan of the Fre? Check out our list of other waterproof iPhone cases.

Pros:

Multiple colors available

Water-safe at depths of nearly seven feet

Supports Touch ID

Also provides impact protection and dustproofing

Somewhat cheaper than other LifeProof cases

Cons:

Has a screen protector (unlike the LifeProof Nuud), so touch sensitivity may be slightly reduced

To opt-in and get the device damage warranty, you need to pay an extra fee

Time-consuming to remove and apply

Screen protector “rainbows” the screen

Camera functionality may be slightly impaired when shooting at night

3. The Geek Dad’s Guide to Weekend Fun: Cool Hacks, Cutting-Edge Games, and More Awesome Projects for the Whole Family

Check out the book trailer in the video above.

A sequel to the original Geek Dad book, The Geek Dad’s Guide to Weekend Fun: Cool Hacks, Cutting-Edge Games, and More Awesome Projects for the Whole Family is a guidebook to getting the most out of your weekends with dad.

The book is chock-full of techie project ideas that will help kids bond with their dad. You’ll learn how to build robots, hack toys, and create stop-motion movies. The best gift you can give you dad is the gift of spending time with him, and this book has tons of suggestions on stuff you two can build together.

Pros:

Tons of cool ideas

Great way to spend quality time with dad

Wide array of activities

Good ratio of build time to play time

Includes guest projects from “geek” celebs

Cons:

Book may seem too short to some

Regular followers of the GeekDad podcast or blog may already be familiar with some activities

Other two Geek Dad books may have activities more in line with your dad’s interests

Projects are somewhat short, some people may want longer project suggestions

Some projects can cost over $100 in materials

4. Roku 2 Streaming Media Player

Check out CNET’s take on the bargain Roku streaming units in the video above.

If your parents are considering cutting the cord, then your dad might really like a Roku player. If your dad is still rocking a standard def TV, he’ll need the Roku 2. If your dad already has an HDTV, you might want to consider the Roku 3 instead (which, incidentally, is also featured on our list of best set top boxes.)

Both the Roku 2 and Roku 3 are solid units, but the Roku 2 has a couple of advantages over the newer model: it’s cheaper, relies less on M-Go, and it works with both SD and HDTV.

Pros:

Uses very little energy

Remote does not require direct line of sight

Less expensive than Amazon Fire TV, Roku 3, or Apple TV

Great array of streaming channels and movie rental options

Works with older TVs, great for parents or grandparents who haven’t upgraded to an HDTV

Cons:

Somewhat prone to crashing after prolonged use

Takes a while to reboot

No YouTube channel (at least, not an official one) on Roku 2

Also no support for iTunes or Google Play

Sometimes, users will experience laggy video

5. Samsung 32-Inch 1080p Smart LED HDTV

Check out a review of this Samsung smart TV in the video above.

For under $300, this flat screen TV is sure to put a smile on your dad’s face…and a smile on your face, because of its low price. While it may not fill an entire wall in your dad’s living room, this TV is perfect for the bedroom, kitchen, or exercise room.

Pros:

Includes smart hub and built-in Wi-Fi

Also available in 40-, 46-, and 50-inch screens

Lightweight

Energy Star-certified

Huge list of integrated apps, including Netflix, Facebook, YouTube, Hulu Plus, and Twitter

Cons:

No 3D support

Somewhat low refresh rate (60 Hz)

Samsung Smart TV’s Fitness features require video-on-demand service

No micro-dimming technology

Not Skype compatible

