Tinder vs. Match: What’s the Best Dating App?

Tinder and Match are two of the most popular dating apps. Which one is best? We compare these dating apps so you don’t have to.

1. Tinder vs. Match: Features

Tinder and Match have their own unique set of features, but they also have several features in common.

Tinder and Match have their own unique set of features, but they also have several features in common.

Basically, Tinder lets you connect with people nearby that the app thinks you should know. You can pass on them, or start a chat with them to see if the sparks can fly. The app uses info on your Facebook profile to find matches, based on shared Facebook friends and interests. Additionally, the app lets you try you hand at matchmaking: you can pair two Facebook friends that you think should get to know each other better.

The Match dating app got a big, mobile-friendly earlier this year. While it doesn’t quite have Tinder’s simplicity, this dating app is fairly feature-rich. There are lots of different types of relationships you can choose from. You can see singles near you in the Stream, or you can try the Mixer to meet people at “warp speed.”

2. Tinder vs. Match: Interface

Tinder arguably has the zippier of the two interfaces, and its very easy to swipe to see new potential matches. The interface is just plain simple, and that appeals to a lot of people. The interface also gets high marks because of how quickly you can start using the app, thanks to seamless Facebook integration.

The Match app interface is a bit more complex, but what you lose in simplicity you gain in rich data. Logging in can take a bit longer than with Tinder if you don’t already have a Match.com account. Overall, however, the Match app provides a great blend of pictures and info.

3. Tinder vs. Match: Privacy & Anonymity

The video above from CBS outlines why so many people love using Tinder.

One of the biggest concerns people have when they use a dating app is privacy. Both Match and Tinder have had their fair share of security issues. Match has long been a harbor for unsavory scammers, while Tinder was notably hacked earlier this year.

However, Tinder has some decent privacy settings. Unless the person you like likes you back on Tinder, they won’t know you have an interest in them. This makes the privacy factor high and the embarrassment factor low.

Likewise, the Match app has robust privacy terms. As always, however, you are only as safe as you want to be on a dating app: refrain from sharing too much personal info when an encounter seems fishy to you.

4. Tinder vs. Match: Hookups or Relationships

The video above outlines a notable incident where Match.com was used by scammers.

Match claims to be “responsible for more dates, relationships and marriages than other free dating sites like POF, Zoosk or OkCupid.” That being said, Tinder is no slouch in the lasting relationship game. According to Marie Claire, Tinder has made over 100 million matches since launch. Additionally, they claim that they hear about “at least one marriage a day” from people who met through the app.

All that being said, Tinder has a reputation as an app that is used for hookups, while Match tends to be used for people who are looking for long-term relationships. However, both hookup hunters and lonely hearts can use both of these apps.

5. Tinder vs. Match: Conclusion

Check out some useful tips for using Tinder in the video above.

Tinder is a relative newcomer on the dating scene, while Match has had years to perfect their site and their app. That being said, Tinder seems to have superseded Match in terms of popularity. This may have something to do with pricing: while both apps are free, Match does charge for certain subscription services.

If you are okay with a more limited profile experience that leaves out crucial data like height, the fast-paced Tinder experience will appeal to you. If you want a dating app experience that is less tied to Facebook data, the Match app may be more preferable.