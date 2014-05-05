While the Mac vs PC debate goes on and on, the truth is that most of the time comparing Mac laptops to PC laptops is a fool’s errand. It’s easy to point to a $2500 Macbook Pro and your average PC laptop and say, “Well the Mac is just so much nicer.” But the PC laptop will cost half of the price! That’s where Alienware comes in.

For PC fans, the perks of Windows are obvious: gaming, customization, and most of all performance. Alienware brings all these things to the table and in nice chassis. If you’re a big Dell fan like me and a big gamer, Alienware will probably be up your alley. Alienware takes things to the next level providing gamer-specific perks like G-sync screens and top of the line graphics cards. These benefits can also help those who are doing content creation tasks like editing videos, motion graphics or photos.

These Alienware PCs aren’t just nice, they’re very powerful. As someone who owns a 2014 Macbook Pro, it is extremely frustrating to watch Apple’s laptop product lines stagnate in terms of performance for the last couple of years. The same cannot be said of Alienware. These PCs boast the latest specs, processors, and graphics cards, and they’re more than ready to go for pretty much any task than you can think of.

Here’s the top 5 best Alienware gaming laptops.

1. Best Overall Gaming Laptop: Alienware 17

If you’re willing to lug around almost 10lbs of gaming laptop, this Alienware model will be worth the burden. It’s hard to call it a “desktop replacement,” at this weight, but no matter, its specs more than compete with almost every desktop. It boasts a stunning display that will meet the demands of any and every gamer (120hz G-sync) and at 400 nits (most people find 300 sufficient). It also has 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a fast processor (over 10,000 on Passmark).

Needless to say, it also boasts a top of the line graphics card, the GTX 1080. And as if that wasn’t enough, it also has a Thunderbolt 3 port, so if you’re editing video, for instance, you could connect an eGPU and get even more GPU power under the hood. For apps like Premiere Pro, this can come in handy; your PC will use the graphics card for display output, and the other GPU can be used for video rendering. That said, Premiere Pro is not really capable of using two GPUs at once (get on it, Adobe!).

For a gamer, video editor, content creator, or pretty much anyone who wants an incredibly powerful, attractive PC with a top of the line graphics card and display, this Alienware model skimps on nothing– including weight.

Price: $2589

32GB of RAM

256GB PCIe SSD boot drive, plus one terabyte, 7200 RPM hard drive

Attractive and eye-catching appearance

120hz, 400 nits, G-sync screen (1440P resolution)

Depending on whether you like Windows 8, the presence of Windows 7 here could be either a pro or a con

Weighs nearly 10 pounds

Difficult take apart if you want to mod or upgrade

Overkill for most

Most of the price is paying for gamer-specific features

2. The More Affordable 17″ Alienware

If you want Alienware’s legendary build quality and high quality components, but don’t want to spend a ton of cash, this model offers a lot of the same value with just a few compromises. The biggest one is that its screen is 1080P, 300 nits, and only 60hz. Still, for most users, the compromises end there. It boasts an i7-7700HQ processor, one of the most common laptop processors out there, which allows for efficient yet high speed. It has 16GB of RAM and a GTX 1070, meaning it can easily play modern games at medium and high settings (sometimes ultra too). For the content creator crowd, this PC is very comparable to the more expensive model above, you’ll just have to do with a slightly less powerful screen. Fortunately, this model also has Thunderbolt 3, so running an additional GPU (or ridiculous fast SSD hard drive) is an easy addition. For virtually all use cases, this PC is a beast out of the box.

Four USB ports

Large display

16GB RAM, 128GB SSD hard drive, 1TB data drive

Thunderbolt 3 for blazing gast connectivity

High quality construction

Can get comparable specs on Helios 300 for significantly less, though only GTX 1060, and worse screen

Heavyweight, around 10lbs

SSD is really only big enough for the operating system

Battery life isn’t great

Somewhat slow to start up

3. The 4K Portable

For those who can handle a machine with a bit less graphical power, but want lower weight and more detail on their display, this 4K model offers a lot of bang for one’s buck. It has plenty of storage space, an attractive metal chassis, and a fast processor. The LED backlit screen looks great and it has a Thunderbolt 3 port for expanding your graphical power.

1TB HDD and 256GB boot SSD

Quad core i7-6700HQ processor

Has a soft touch finish that feels nice under your fingertips

3840 x 2160 4K screen

Decently fast graphics card (GTX 970M)

Great battery life, laptop cools very efficiently

15.6 inch screen may seem to small to some

Processor isn’t the newest model

At over seven pounds, not exactly lightweight

Some users have reported keyboard leaves imprints on the screen after being closed

4. For Those Who Are Open To a Desktop, The Aurora R7

For those who aren’t sure if they need a laptop or who are turned off by the high weight of some of Alienware’s models, this desktop model isn’t portable at all, but it does offer a ton of bang for the buck. It has one of Intel’s newest and lowest price/performance processors, the i7-8700 (six cores!). Plus, with a GTX 1080, there’s no game you can throw at this PC that it won’t play. Plus, with its 16GB of DDR4 RAM, it will be fast for virtually any task. This is a great compromise for those who don’t want to lug around a 10lb laptop but want Alienware’s high-quality construction.

Price: $1563.92

Two terabyte, Intel Optane HDD for plenty of storage space

Compact design makes this easier to use for people with smaller hands

16GB of DDR4 RAM

Top of the line GTX 1080 graphics card

Brand new processor, i7-8700

Bulky desktop (though case fits a lot of components)

Some users had issues with the power button

5. Best Cheap Alienware Gaming Laptop

This Alienware boasts great specs at a much lower price than other models. It has 256GB of SSD storage, 16GB of DDR3 RAM and a touch screen with plenty of resolution (3200 x 1800). With the 960M GPU, it’s not the fastest on the market, but it is able to play modern games at low to medium settings (check out its performance with many games here).

For those who want the high quality construction of an Alienware PC with solid performance, this is a great budget pick.

i7-6500u for efficient and fast normal use

Snappy 256GB SSD

High resolution display

Weighs less than 5lbs, one of the lightest Alienware laptops

Great for casual gamers

Can only play games for around three consecutive hours on battery

Trackpad is mediocre

Not the most impressive specs

