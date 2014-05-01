Top 5 Best iPad Apps of May 2014

There are some new and exciting iPad apps that you’ve simply got to try. These must-haves for May 2014 will make your iPad app collection even better.

1. Google Docs

(Google)

About a month after Microsoft released iPad-friendly versions of Microsoft Office, Google released some document apps of its own on April 30. If you are a frequent user of GDocs, having a dedicated Google Docs app on your iPad just makes sense. This app is also available for iPhone.

Download Google Docs

Pros:
  • Finally, Google Docs has an iPad/iPhone app
  • Provides ability to edit in real time with others
  • Attractive design
  • Works without Internet connection
  • All work is auto-saved
    • Cons:
  • Needs more organizational options
  • Would benefit from improved Google Drive integration
  • Lacks some of the rich features of iWork or Office
  • Some document elements, such as tables, do not display as well on the iPad as they do on Android tablets
  • Seems like this was released years after it should have been created

    • 2. Google Sheets

    (Google)

    Also released on April 30, Google Sheets allows you to create spreadsheets. As you can see from the screenshot above, this app is also supported on the iPhone. This app is useful for anyone who needs a free tool for organizing figures, dates, or other important data.

    Download Google Sheets

    Pros:
  • Long-awaited app with solid design
  • Edit with colleagues in real time
  • All work is automatically saved
  • Allows you to work on projects offline
  • You can format cells, enter/sort data, perform various sheet operations, etc.
    • Cons:
  • Some users wonder why Docs and Sheets couldn’t be in the same app together
  • App is long overdue, third party apps may do the job better at this point
  • Some users complain files may need “touch up” after being worked on the iPad and on a desktop
  • Some spreadsheets may be difficult to edit on a tablet
  • App is Version 1.0.0 as of this writing, may have some bugs

    3. Fiddlewax Yellow

    (Fiddlewax Yellow)

    Fiddlewax Yellow is music app for iPad. It was released in late April, which means May is the perfect time to experience this app if you missed it at launch.

    Fiddlewax Yellow acts a live vocal harmony generator, effects processor, and looper all rolled into one. This app will appeal to kids, adult musicians, or anyone who likes to mess around and make cool sounds.

    Download Fiddlewax Yellow – Harmony Looper

    Pros:
  • Builds polyphonic full-spectrum harmonies
  • Relatively simple interface
  • Optimized for 10-finger control
  • Send your creations to other installed apps, attach to email, or download later from iTunes when you sync your device
  • Layer up to six tracks at once
    • Cons:
  • Only free for a limited time
  • Requires iOS 7.0 or later
  • Headphones are required in order to record
  • App is Version 1.0 as of this writing, may have bugs
  • Interface may be intimidating or confusing to some

    • 4. Fantastical 2 for iPad – Calendar and Reminders

    (Fantastical)

    Fantastical 2 for iPad is an award-winning calendar app. Boasting a great design and a ton of features, this is one of the best-loved calendar apps on the iPad. If you find Apple’s native Calendar app taxing, this is a great alternative.

    Download Fantastical 2 for iPad – Calendar and Reminders

    Pros:
  • Works with text entry or dictation
  • Supports iCloud, Google Calendar, Exchange, etc.
  • Presents extended keyboard when creating new events or reminders
  • Makes it easy to remember birthdays and send notes from within the app
  • Create reminders by starting your sentence with “reminder”, “todo”, “task”, or “remind me to”
    • Cons:
  • Somewhat expensive, even when it is on sale
  • Requires iOS 7.0 or later
  • Not necessary for those who don’t have a full, busy calendar
  • Only localized in five languages
  • Dictation not supported on iPad 2

    • 5. Botanicula

    (Botanicula)

    After an extremely long wait, Botanicula for the iPad was released on May 1, 2014. Originally only available for Mac and PC, this weird little game has a devoted cult following and has won multiple gaming awards. If you haven’t played this atmospheric title, this brand-new iPad version is a great place to start.

    Download Botanicula

    Pros:
  • Created by the makers of award-winning Machinarium: Amanita Design
  • More than 150 detailed locations to explore
  • Gorgeous graphics
  • Great music
  • Relaxed and casual gaming atmosphere
    • Cons:
  • As a new port, it may have bug issues
  • Game is a couple of years old at this point, you may have already played it on other platforms
  • Game is not free to download
  • Point-and-click games like this feel limiting to some gamers
  • Graphics, while beautiful, could be further optimized/updated

