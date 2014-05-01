Top 5 Best iPad Apps of May 2014

There are some new and exciting iPad apps that you’ve simply got to try. These must-haves for May 2014 will make your iPad app collection even better.
1. Google Docs
(Google)
About a month after Microsoft released iPad-friendly versions of Microsoft Office, Google released some document apps of its own on April 30. If you are a frequent user of GDocs, having a dedicated Google Docs app on your iPad just makes sense. This app is also available for iPhone.
Would benefit from improved Google Drive integration
Lacks some of the rich features of iWork or Office
Some document elements, such as tables, do not display as well on the iPad as they do on Android tablets
Seems like this was released years after it should have been created
2. Google Sheets
(Google)
Also released on April 30, Google Sheets allows you to create spreadsheets. As you can see from the screenshot above, this app is also supported on the iPhone. This app is useful for anyone who needs a free tool for organizing figures, dates, or other important data.
Fiddlewax Yellow is music app for iPad. It was released in late April, which means May is the perfect time to experience this app if you missed it at launch.
Fiddlewax Yellow acts a live vocal harmony generator, effects processor, and looper all rolled into one. This app will appeal to kids, adult musicians, or anyone who likes to mess around and make cool sounds.
Send your creations to other installed apps, attach to email, or download later from iTunes when you sync your device
Layer up to six tracks at once
Cons:
Only free for a limited time
Requires iOS 7.0 or later
Headphones are required in order to record
App is Version 1.0 as of this writing, may have bugs
Interface may be intimidating or confusing to some
4. Fantastical 2 for iPad – Calendar and Reminders
(Fantastical)
Fantastical 2 for iPad is an award-winning calendar app. Boasting a great design and a ton of features, this is one of the best-loved calendar apps on the iPad. If you find Apple’s native Calendar app taxing, this is a great alternative.
Presents extended keyboard when creating new events or reminders
Makes it easy to remember birthdays and send notes from within the app
Create reminders by starting your sentence with “reminder”, “todo”, “task”, or “remind me to”
Cons:
Somewhat expensive, even when it is on sale
Requires iOS 7.0 or later
Not necessary for those who don’t have a full, busy calendar
Only localized in five languages
Dictation not supported on iPad 2
5. Botanicula
(Botanicula)
After an extremely long wait, Botanicula for the iPad was released on May 1, 2014. Originally only available for Mac and PC, this weird little game has a devoted cult following and has won multiple gaming awards. If you haven’t played this atmospheric title, this brand-new iPad version is a great place to start.