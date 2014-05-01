Top 5 Best iPhone Games of May 2014

Need a fresh game to get you through the month of May? These are the best iPhone games you should be playing.
1. Dwarven Den™ – The Mining Puzzle Game
Check out a trailer for Dwarven Den in the video above.
Dwarven Den finally got worldwide availability on April 30, meaning that people all over the globe can finally play this addictive mobile game. A update at the end of April also cleared up a bunch of bug issues, making May the perfect month to enjoy this Dwarven diversion. This is a must-play puzzler that’s rapidly gaining in popularity.
Download Dwarven Den™ – The Mining Puzzle Game
2. Republique
Check out the launch trailer for this game in the video above.
Republique actually launched in 2013, but it earned a spot on our May 2014 list because Chapter Two just launched on April 30. TouchArcade gave Republique a five-star review last year, and Chapter Two is hotly anticipated. This stealth-action game explores the perils of government surveillance in the Internet Age.
3. Fart In A Spacesuit!
Get an extended look at Fart In A Spacesuit! in the video above.
Fart In A Spacesuit! is a matching game set in outer space. You need to help a French bulldog called Beanz explore the galaxy. A brand new release for May, this hotly anticipated casual game is great fun.
4. KingHunt – The Next Generation Slicing Game
Check out the launch trailer of KingHunt in the video above.
KingHunt was actually last updated in late February, but recently skyrocketed in popularity after being featured as Apple’s App of the Week in the last week of April/First week of May. The number one arcade game title on over 50 countries, KingHunt is definitely worth checking out if you haven’t played it yet.
Download KingHunt – The Next Generation Slicing Game
5. Shattered Planet
Check out the launch trailer for Shattered Planet in the video above.
Shattered Planet is an incredibly addictive action-strategy-RPG. As you map a mysterious alien world, you’ll need to gather local flora and fauna, and solve a couple of mysteries along the way. This game has a randomized level design, which gives it massive replay value.
