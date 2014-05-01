Top 5 Best iPhone Games of May 2014

Need a fresh game to get you through the month of May? These are the best iPhone games you should be playing.

1. Dwarven Den™ – The Mining Puzzle Game

Check out a trailer for Dwarven Den in the video above.

Dwarven Den finally got worldwide availability on April 30, meaning that people all over the globe can finally play this addictive mobile game. A update at the end of April also cleared up a bunch of bug issues, making May the perfect month to enjoy this Dwarven diversion. This is a must-play puzzler that’s rapidly gaining in popularity.

Download Dwarven Den™ – The Mining Puzzle Game

Made by Backflip Studios, the maker of DragonVale

Addictive puzzles

Cute graphics

Expansive array of levels

Tons of monsters to watch out for

Many bugs have been dealt with, but a few remain

Gameplay may be too simplistic for some

Early levels are too easy to beat

Daily events seem gimmicky to some players

Timers on lives are frustrating.

2. Republique

Check out the launch trailer for this game in the video above.

Republique actually launched in 2013, but it earned a spot on our May 2014 list because Chapter Two just launched on April 30. TouchArcade gave Republique a five-star review last year, and Chapter Two is hotly anticipated. This stealth-action game explores the perils of government surveillance in the Internet Age.

Download Republique

Exciting plot

Stunning sound and visuals

All-star voice cast

Advanced AI

Pushes the iPhone to its limits as a gaming platform

Long wait between episodes

Requires iOS 7.0

May be laggy on older iPhones

One-touch controls may feel un-challenging to some

Extremely tricky puzzles

3. Fart In A Spacesuit!

Get an extended look at Fart In A Spacesuit! in the video above.

Fart In A Spacesuit! is a matching game set in outer space. You need to help a French bulldog called Beanz explore the galaxy. A brand new release for May, this hotly anticipated casual game is great fun.

Download Fart In A Spacesuit!

Leaderboards make the game competitive

Easy for kids and adults to play

Funny graphics and effects

Unique look and feel

Plenty of power-ups to keep things feeling fresh

Score is good, but gets annoying after a while

Gross humor may not appeal to some

Lack of a traditional grid system may take some getting used to

As of this writing, game is Version 1.0.0, may have bugs

Ad placement is annoying

4. KingHunt – The Next Generation Slicing Game

Check out the launch trailer of KingHunt in the video above.

KingHunt was actually last updated in late February, but recently skyrocketed in popularity after being featured as Apple’s App of the Week in the last week of April/First week of May. The number one arcade game title on over 50 countries, KingHunt is definitely worth checking out if you haven’t played it yet.

Download KingHunt – The Next Generation Slicing Game

Awesome slicing action with cool animations

200 different enemies

Created by the same indie studio behind Bike Baron, Ice Rage and Minigore

80 unlockable achievements and fun gameplay give this title great replay value

Offers more dynamic playing options and combos than other games like this

Cutting animations not as detailed as other slicing games

Game only spans 12 worlds, which may not be enough for some players

Controls occasionally do not register all slices

Some users have complained about bugs

Gameplay may be too simplistic for some

5. Shattered Planet

Check out the launch trailer for Shattered Planet in the video above.

Shattered Planet is an incredibly addictive action-strategy-RPG. As you map a mysterious alien world, you’ll need to gather local flora and fauna, and solve a couple of mysteries along the way. This game has a randomized level design, which gives it massive replay value.

Download Shattered Planet

Great replay value

Cool character and level designs

Huge array of cool weapons and animations

Hilarious dialogue and end-of-game text

Tons of items to collect and monsters to destroy

Steep difficulty increases

Can be somewhat buggy

Some players feel the game’s in-game currency balance is off

May not work well on older iOS devices

Some modes take a long time to beat

