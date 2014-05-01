Top 5 Best iPhone Games of May 2014

Top 5 Best iPhone Games of May 2014

  • Published
  • Updated

best iphone games, top iphone games, best iphone games may 2014, best iphone games 2014, fun iphone games, good iphone games, best free iphone games, iphone games

(KingHunt)

Need a fresh game to get you through the month of May? These are the best iPhone games you should be playing.

1. Dwarven Den™ – The Mining Puzzle Game

Check out a trailer for Dwarven Den in the video above.

Dwarven Den finally got worldwide availability on April 30, meaning that people all over the globe can finally play this addictive mobile game. A update at the end of April also cleared up a bunch of bug issues, making May the perfect month to enjoy this Dwarven diversion. This is a must-play puzzler that’s rapidly gaining in popularity.

Download Dwarven Den™ – The Mining Puzzle Game

Pros:
  • Made by Backflip Studios, the maker of DragonVale
  • Addictive puzzles
  • Cute graphics
  • Expansive array of levels
  • Tons of monsters to watch out for
    • Cons:
  • Many bugs have been dealt with, but a few remain
  • Gameplay may be too simplistic for some
  • Early levels are too easy to beat
  • Daily events seem gimmicky to some players
  • Timers on lives are frustrating.

    • 2. Republique

    Check out the launch trailer for this game in the video above.

    Republique actually launched in 2013, but it earned a spot on our May 2014 list because Chapter Two just launched on April 30. TouchArcade gave Republique a five-star review last year, and Chapter Two is hotly anticipated. This stealth-action game explores the perils of government surveillance in the Internet Age.

    Download Republique

    Pros:
  • Exciting plot
  • Stunning sound and visuals
  • All-star voice cast
  • Advanced AI
  • Pushes the iPhone to its limits as a gaming platform
    • Cons:
  • Long wait between episodes
  • Requires iOS 7.0
  • May be laggy on older iPhones
  • One-touch controls may feel un-challenging to some
  • Extremely tricky puzzles

    • Share it.

    Share Tweet Share Email

    3. Fart In A Spacesuit!

    Get an extended look at Fart In A Spacesuit! in the video above.

    Fart In A Spacesuit! is a matching game set in outer space. You need to help a French bulldog called Beanz explore the galaxy. A brand new release for May, this hotly anticipated casual game is great fun.

    Download Fart In A Spacesuit!

    Pros:
  • Leaderboards make the game competitive
  • Easy for kids and adults to play
  • Funny graphics and effects
  • Unique look and feel
  • Plenty of power-ups to keep things feeling fresh
    • Cons:
  • Score is good, but gets annoying after a while
  • Gross humor may not appeal to some
  • Lack of a traditional grid system may take some getting used to
  • As of this writing, game is Version 1.0.0, may have bugs
  • Ad placement is annoying

    • 4. KingHunt – The Next Generation Slicing Game

    Check out the launch trailer of KingHunt in the video above.

    KingHunt was actually last updated in late February, but recently skyrocketed in popularity after being featured as Apple’s App of the Week in the last week of April/First week of May. The number one arcade game title on over 50 countries, KingHunt is definitely worth checking out if you haven’t played it yet.

    Download KingHunt – The Next Generation Slicing Game

    Pros:
  • Awesome slicing action with cool animations
  • 200 different enemies
  • Created by the same indie studio behind Bike Baron, Ice Rage and Minigore
  • 80 unlockable achievements and fun gameplay give this title great replay value
  • Offers more dynamic playing options and combos than other games like this
    • Cons:
  • Cutting animations not as detailed as other slicing games
  • Game only spans 12 worlds, which may not be enough for some players
  • Controls occasionally do not register all slices
  • Some users have complained about bugs
  • Gameplay may be too simplistic for some

    • 5. Shattered Planet

    Check out the launch trailer for Shattered Planet in the video above.

    Shattered Planet is an incredibly addictive action-strategy-RPG. As you map a mysterious alien world, you’ll need to gather local flora and fauna, and solve a couple of mysteries along the way. This game has a randomized level design, which gives it massive replay value.

    Download Shattered Planet

    Pros:
  • Great replay value
  • Cool character and level designs
  • Huge array of cool weapons and animations
  • Hilarious dialogue and end-of-game text
  • Tons of items to collect and monsters to destroy
    • Cons:
  • Steep difficulty increases
  • Can be somewhat buggy
  • Some players feel the game’s in-game currency balance is off
  • May not work well on older iOS devices
  • Some modes take a long time to beat

    • For the best mobile gaming experience, we recommend:

    Headphones: iFrogz CAL-STEALT Caliber Stealth Mobile Gaming Headphones with Mic
    Portable charger: Anker® 2nd Gen Astro 6000mAh (2A Output) Portable Charger
    iPhone 5 Battery Case: Belkin Grip Power Battery Case

    Read More From Heavy

    Top 5 Best RTS Games for iPhone & Android
    Read More
    , , , , ,

    1 Comment

    1 Comment

    GSMTimes

    Hi,

    if you are looking for some good games for your iPhone or iPad you should go to this site:
    http://www.gsmtimes.com

    The site has 10 star rating system, so you will know in an eyewink if the gae is good or bad. The site offers reviews for games of different genres from simulators to RPG’s or strategies.

    Discuss on Facebook