Top 5 Best Paid Android Apps on Google Play

Looking the best paid Android apps on Google Play? The following apps are new, newly updated, or simply worth a second look. All five apps are definitely worth paying a premium price to download.
1. SoundHound
See a comparison of SoundHound versus Shazam in the video above.
This song identification app makes it easy to figure out what you’re listening to, and even easier to buy your favorite new tracks. Unlike most other apps of its ilk, you can sing or hum into your device to get a song identification. New features added this month include redesigned Song, Artist, and Album pages.
2. RaceAddict
Designed for, well, race addicts, this app allows you to track your upcoming running races, as well as your past races. You can see event details, as well as your run times. If you are a passionate competitive runner, this app will help you keep track of your stats and push yourself to do even better. Updated on May 16, the app now has a “reset” button to reset the filter/order options on the My Races and PR screens.
3. Tasker
Check out CNET’s overview of this app in the video above.
While many Android fans are excited that IFTTT has finally been released on Android, there’s another automation app that is arguably more interesting. Tasker was updated in late April, and already has over half a million downloads. This app lets you automate all kinds of tasks, from adjusting your settings to sending texts.
4. Waterlogue Pro
One satisfied fan of this app shares his hands-on experience in the video above.
Waterlogue Pro allows users to create watercolor-inspired art and build unique photographic creations. This app lets even the most un-artistic person create a real work of art. Image export at high resolution is possible, allowing your more flexibility when it comes to sharing your work.
5. SwiftKey Keyboard
Some people don’t get the appeal of a keyboard app, but SwiftKey can convert even the most fervent of dissenters. This app allows you to more quickly type on your phone.
SwiftKey has been called a “mind reader,” as the app is capable of learning your writing style based on your messages from your Facebook, Gmail, Twitter, Yahoo, and SMS. Your language can be further enhanced daily by using Trending Phrases, which are based on current news and trending Twitter topics.
