Top 5 Best Paid Android Apps on Google Play

Looking the best paid Android apps on Google Play? The following apps are new, newly updated, or simply worth a second look. All five apps are definitely worth paying a premium price to download.

1. SoundHound

See a comparison of SoundHound versus Shazam in the video above.

This song identification app makes it easy to figure out what you’re listening to, and even easier to buy your favorite new tracks. Unlike most other apps of its ilk, you can sing or hum into your device to get a song identification. New features added this month include redesigned Song, Artist, and Album pages.

Buy it here.

Pros:
  • Quickly identifies songs playing on the radio or TV
  • Also identify songs by singing or humming
  • See lyrics move in time with the music
  • Has a handy homescreen widget
  • Also optimized for tablets
    • Cons:
  • Features may not be robust enough to warrant using a paid app versus a free app with similar abilities
  • Some users will not value the social networking integration
  • Some users have lost settings after updating
  • Additionally, some users have found the app takes longer to identify songs than it used to
  • A few users have complained about the updates to the UI

    • 2. RaceAddict

    (RaceAddict)

    Designed for, well, race addicts, this app allows you to track your upcoming running races, as well as your past races. You can see event details, as well as your run times. If you are a passionate competitive runner, this app will help you keep track of your stats and push yourself to do even better. Updated on May 16, the app now has a “reset” button to reset the filter/order options on the My Races and PR screens.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • New reset button is very convenient
  • App has a five star rating on Google Plus as of this writing
  • Works on Android devices running 2.2 or higher
  • Takes up very little space on your device
  • Solid UI
    • Cons:
  • As a relatively new app, there may be some bugs that still need to be worked out
  • Pink-colored interface may be a turnoff for some male runners (however, this can be changed in settings)
  • Only worth paying for if you race frequently
  • It’s time-consuming to enter your race data
  • Actually seeing how much money you spend on race fees may surprise you

    3. Tasker

    Check out CNET’s overview of this app in the video above.

    While many Android fans are excited that IFTTT has finally been released on Android, there’s another automation app that is arguably more interesting. Tasker was updated in late April, and already has over half a million downloads. This app lets you automate all kinds of tasks, from adjusting your settings to sending texts.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • More established on Android than IFTTT
  • Tons of “triggers” to automate various tasks
  • Loops, variables, and conditions can be programmed
  • 200+ built-in actions
  • Great for productivity
    • Cons:
  • Interface is somewhat dry and technical
  • Some limitations on duration of tasks
  • May be somewhat intimidating to those with limited tech experience
  • May takes weeks to learn the app fully
  • Some users dislike the low-res icons

    • 4. Waterlogue Pro

    One satisfied fan of this app shares his hands-on experience in the video above.

    Waterlogue Pro allows users to create watercolor-inspired art and build unique photographic creations. This app lets even the most un-artistic person create a real work of art. Image export at high resolution is possible, allowing your more flexibility when it comes to sharing your work.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • Fast processing time
  • Lots of cool effects
  • Makes your photos look like handmade art
  • Share your watercolors on Instagram or Twitter
  • 12-preset styles take the guesswork out of making art
    • Cons:
  • Some users may prefer the free version of the app
  • A handful of users have reported a laggy experience
  • Some user reviews indicate iOS version is superior to Android version
  • Some users have had issues simply getting the app to run on their device
  • Relatively new app, may have undiagnosed bugs

    • 5. SwiftKey Keyboard

    Some people don’t get the appeal of a keyboard app, but SwiftKey can convert even the most fervent of dissenters. This app allows you to more quickly type on your phone.

    SwiftKey has been called a “mind reader,” as the app is capable of learning your writing style based on your messages from your Facebook, Gmail, Twitter, Yahoo, and SMS. Your language can be further enhanced daily by using Trending Phrases, which are based on current news and trending Twitter topics.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • Has over 330,000 five-star reviews on Google Play
  • Accurately learns your language peculiarities
  • Enable up to three languages at once (ideal for people from multilingual backgrounds)
  • Multiple layouts that can be undocked and float
  • Awesome app community
    • Cons:
  • Some users reported loss of functionality after the most recent update in late April
  • Some users report app is slow to learn some apostrophe and capitalization quirks
  • May not appeal to frequent emoji users
  • May not be compatible with all apps
  • App runs slowly on certain Android phones
