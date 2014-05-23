Top 5 Best Paid Android Apps on Google Play

Looking the best paid Android apps on Google Play? The following apps are new, newly updated, or simply worth a second look. All five apps are definitely worth paying a premium price to download.

1. SoundHound

See a comparison of SoundHound versus Shazam in the video above.

This song identification app makes it easy to figure out what you’re listening to, and even easier to buy your favorite new tracks. Unlike most other apps of its ilk, you can sing or hum into your device to get a song identification. New features added this month include redesigned Song, Artist, and Album pages.

Quickly identifies songs playing on the radio or TV

Also identify songs by singing or humming

See lyrics move in time with the music

Has a handy homescreen widget

Also optimized for tablets

Features may not be robust enough to warrant using a paid app versus a free app with similar abilities

Some users will not value the social networking integration

Some users have lost settings after updating

Additionally, some users have found the app takes longer to identify songs than it used to

A few users have complained about the updates to the UI

2. RaceAddict

Designed for, well, race addicts, this app allows you to track your upcoming running races, as well as your past races. You can see event details, as well as your run times. If you are a passionate competitive runner, this app will help you keep track of your stats and push yourself to do even better. Updated on May 16, the app now has a “reset” button to reset the filter/order options on the My Races and PR screens.

New reset button is very convenient

App has a five star rating on Google Plus as of this writing

Works on Android devices running 2.2 or higher

Takes up very little space on your device

Solid UI

As a relatively new app, there may be some bugs that still need to be worked out

Pink-colored interface may be a turnoff for some male runners (however, this can be changed in settings)

Only worth paying for if you race frequently

It’s time-consuming to enter your race data

Actually seeing how much money you spend on race fees may surprise you

3. Tasker

Check out CNET’s overview of this app in the video above.

While many Android fans are excited that IFTTT has finally been released on Android, there’s another automation app that is arguably more interesting. Tasker was updated in late April, and already has over half a million downloads. This app lets you automate all kinds of tasks, from adjusting your settings to sending texts.

More established on Android than IFTTT

Tons of “triggers” to automate various tasks

Loops, variables, and conditions can be programmed

200+ built-in actions

Great for productivity

Interface is somewhat dry and technical

Some limitations on duration of tasks

May be somewhat intimidating to those with limited tech experience

May takes weeks to learn the app fully

Some users dislike the low-res icons

4. Waterlogue Pro

One satisfied fan of this app shares his hands-on experience in the video above.

Waterlogue Pro allows users to create watercolor-inspired art and build unique photographic creations. This app lets even the most un-artistic person create a real work of art. Image export at high resolution is possible, allowing your more flexibility when it comes to sharing your work.

Fast processing time

Lots of cool effects

Makes your photos look like handmade art

Share your watercolors on Instagram or Twitter

12-preset styles take the guesswork out of making art

Some users may prefer the free version of the app

A handful of users have reported a laggy experience

Some user reviews indicate iOS version is superior to Android version

Some users have had issues simply getting the app to run on their device

Relatively new app, may have undiagnosed bugs

5. SwiftKey Keyboard

Some people don’t get the appeal of a keyboard app, but SwiftKey can convert even the most fervent of dissenters. This app allows you to more quickly type on your phone.

SwiftKey has been called a “mind reader,” as the app is capable of learning your writing style based on your messages from your Facebook, Gmail, Twitter, Yahoo, and SMS. Your language can be further enhanced daily by using Trending Phrases, which are based on current news and trending Twitter topics.

Has over 330,000 five-star reviews on Google Play

Accurately learns your language peculiarities

Enable up to three languages at once (ideal for people from multilingual backgrounds)

Multiple layouts that can be undocked and float

Awesome app community

Some users reported loss of functionality after the most recent update in late April

Some users report app is slow to learn some apostrophe and capitalization quirks

May not appeal to frequent emoji users

May not be compatible with all apps

App runs slowly on certain Android phones