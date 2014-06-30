Top 5 Best 4th of July Apps For iPhone & Android

4th of July is all about fun, food, fireworks, and the Founding fathers. These killer apps will help you get the most out of your Independence Day festivities.
1. Fireworks Deluxe Full
Get a sneak peek at this app in the video above.
This 3D fireworks display lets you enjoy some 4th of July fireworks any time. If your local fireworks get rained out (or you aren’t near any places doing a fireworks display), this app is the next best thing. The app includes five different city skyline backgrounds, but you’ll probably want to use the Statue of Liberty setting on the 4th.
Download the Android version of this app here.
2. Weber Grills
Get some expert grilling tips for the 4th of July in the official Weber video above.
The Weber Grills app is a great resource for both veteran grill masters and BBQ novices who are taking on Independence Day grilling responsibilities for the first time. The app includes a wide array of recipes for the grill, as well as grocery lists, a social community, and tips on how to master the best cuts of meat for your grill. Even after the 4th has passed, this grilling resource will be worth hanging on to.
Download the Android version of this app here.
Download the iPhone version of this app here.
3. HISTORY Here
Learn more about this app in the video above.
With a focus on fun, food, and family, it can be all too easy to overlook the history behind Independence Day. HISTORY Here lets you learn about historical landmarks near you, giving you an appreciation for the Founding Fathers. If you live in one of the original 13 colonies, this app can point out historical events from the Revolutionary War. But even for those who live in states that didn’t exist prior to 1776, this app provides users with a new appreciation for their forebears.
Download the Android version of this app here.
Download the iPhone version of this app here.
4. EPA’s SunWise UV Index
Not familiar with how the UV index works? Check out the video above from AccuWeather to learn more.
If you’re planning on spending 4th of July on the beach, in a sunny backyard, or out on the water, then you should keep an eye on the UV index. The EPA’s UV Index app offers an hourly breakdown of the UV risk in your area. This app can help you better protect your skin, preventing sun damage and perhaps even some skin cancers.
Download the Android version of this app here.
Download the iPhone version of this app here.
5. Today’s Beer
The video above from CNET showcases some of the best apps for beer drinkers.
There are lots of great apps out there for beer fans, but Today’s Beer gets high marks for its beautiful interface and creative concept. In the Today’s Beer app, users are introduced to a new beer each day. You can see a full 360 degree view of the bottle of beer, and get quick facts about the location of the brewery, the style of beer, and the ABV. If you’re looking for a new beer to try on 4th of July, this app can introduce you to some interesting options.
Download the Android version of this app here.
Download the iPhone version of this app here.
