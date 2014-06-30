Top 5 Best 4th of July Apps For iPhone & Android

4th of July is all about fun, food, fireworks, and the Founding fathers. These killer apps will help you get the most out of your Independence Day festivities.

1. Fireworks Deluxe Full



Get a sneak peek at this app in the video above.

This 3D fireworks display lets you enjoy some 4th of July fireworks any time. If your local fireworks get rained out (or you aren’t near any places doing a fireworks display), this app is the next best thing. The app includes five different city skyline backgrounds, but you’ll probably want to use the Statue of Liberty setting on the 4th.

Download the Android version of this app here.

Runs as either a background live wallpaper, or as a full app

Adjustable detail levels to suit every phone/tablet, old or new

Multiple firework types

Realistic smoke and cloud effects

Five famous city skyline silhouettes

Not available for iPhone

Won’t work for those few Android owners still running anything older than 2.3.3

May not have enough customization options for some

Despite battery-saving features, some users may be worried about battery drain

More skylines, landmarks, or holiday themes would be nice

2. Weber Grills



Get some expert grilling tips for the 4th of July in the official Weber video above.

The Weber Grills app is a great resource for both veteran grill masters and BBQ novices who are taking on Independence Day grilling responsibilities for the first time. The app includes a wide array of recipes for the grill, as well as grocery lists, a social community, and tips on how to master the best cuts of meat for your grill. Even after the 4th has passed, this grilling resource will be worth hanging on to.

Download the Android version of this app here.

Download the iPhone version of this app here.

Wide array of interesting content

Comes from a trusted name in grilling

Beautiful images

Runs great on older phones/low-end devices

Ability to mark favorite recipes for easy access later

Hasn’t gotten an update on Android since last year (iPhone version was updated in Spring 2014)

Interface is a little tricky to navigate and busy

Some users have reported a buggy app experience

Updating process can be particularly slow on Android

So much info can overwhelm some newbie cooks

3. HISTORY Here

Learn more about this app in the video above.

With a focus on fun, food, and family, it can be all too easy to overlook the history behind Independence Day. HISTORY Here lets you learn about historical landmarks near you, giving you an appreciation for the Founding Fathers. If you live in one of the original 13 colonies, this app can point out historical events from the Revolutionary War. But even for those who live in states that didn’t exist prior to 1776, this app provides users with a new appreciation for their forebears.

Download the Android version of this app here.

Download the iPhone version of this app here.

Easy to navigate

New points of interest are being added constantly

Fun way to make history come alive for kids

Comes from the History Channel

Explore sites near you, or on the other side of the country

Points of interest can take a few seconds to populate on the map

You can suggest a place to add, but the process is somewhat slow

Both map view and list view are somewhat limited

Little info outside of US

Could benefit from a more real-time, Wikipedia-inspired approach to add more locations of interest

4. EPA’s SunWise UV Index

Not familiar with how the UV index works? Check out the video above from AccuWeather to learn more.

If you’re planning on spending 4th of July on the beach, in a sunny backyard, or out on the water, then you should keep an eye on the UV index. The EPA’s UV Index app offers an hourly breakdown of the UV risk in your area. This app can help you better protect your skin, preventing sun damage and perhaps even some skin cancers.

Download the Android version of this app here.

Download the iPhone version of this app here.

Fast download, takes up very little space on your device

Easily find UV index by ZIP code or by allowing app to access your current location

View hourly conditions, or conditions nationwide

Easy to navigate

Protects kids and adults from sun-related illness

UV description is somewhat short, app could use more detail

Interface is dry and technical

Does not support map view outside continental US

Kid’s poster design winners feels out of step with the rest of the app

UV levels not provided after 6 p.m.

5. Today’s Beer

The video above from CNET showcases some of the best apps for beer drinkers.

There are lots of great apps out there for beer fans, but Today’s Beer gets high marks for its beautiful interface and creative concept. In the Today’s Beer app, users are introduced to a new beer each day. You can see a full 360 degree view of the bottle of beer, and get quick facts about the location of the brewery, the style of beer, and the ABV. If you’re looking for a new beer to try on 4th of July, this app can introduce you to some interesting options.

Download the Android version of this app here.

Download the iPhone version of this app here.

Nice interface

Easy to get a quick rundown of the beer’s basic background

Cool way to learn about beer

Also lets you see the beer choices from the past week

Highly visual guide makes it easy to find the right beer when you hit the store

Not free

Hasn’t been refreshed in a while

Somewhat limited beer list

Lacks robust descriptions of flavor, finish, and ingredients

Android version is still on Version 1.0