Top 5 Best Android Arcade Games of June 2014

If you don’t want to spend your summer sweating it out in a real arcade, these Android games bring the arcade to you. Here are our top picks for June’s best arcade games on Android.

1. Kosmik Revenge

Kosmik Revenge is like a souped up version of Space Invaders or Galaga. In this futuristic space shooter, you take on wave after wave of alien enemies. Whether you’re old enough to remember playing Space Invaders in a real arcade, or just encountering this type of game for the first time, Kosmik Revenge is full of pulse-pounding action.

Pros:

Great graphics and sound design

Supports third-party game controllers like MOGA/MOGA PRO, Gametel, NVIDIA SHIELD

Retro-inspired gameplay

Full HD high-dpi graphics with high end effects

Nice social integration

Cons:

Somewhat short

Recent bug fixes may not have solved all issues

Some users find the game lacks originality

May be too difficult for some

Those without gamepads may find touch controls block their view

2. World of Thingies

Check out the official trailer for World of Thingies in the video above.

World of Thingies is a fun puzzle-style arcade game that boasts addictive gameplay and a cast of cool characters. Described by some users as a combination of Candy Crush and Pokemon, this game will appeal to matching game fans who are sick of match-three games that are overly pushy with IAP. There’s IAP here, but it’s not as pushy as it is in games like Candy Crush.

Pros:

Play against your friends in real-time or battle thousands of other players from around the world

Has a great sense of humor and fun

Bold, unique character designs

Great support for older devices: works on devices running Android 2.2 and up

Addictive gameplay

Cons:

Some users reviews note game can freeze or get caught in a loop

May not appeal to those who are bored with match-three games

Presence of IAP may be a turn-off to some players

Multiple users have complained about slow gameplay over Wi-Fi

Real-time PvP can feel laggy to some

3. Samurai II: Vengeance

Check out the trailer for Samurai II: Vengeance in the video above.

While Samurai II: Vengeance isn’t a new game, the Android version did get an update quite recently. Updated on June 4, the latest version of this game is Version 1.1, which offers improved performance on older/low-end devices, as well as improved gamepad support and graphics optimization. With 60 FPS in the action sequences, this game feels fast and impressive. Enjoy your samurai revenge mission and relish in the gory action of battle.

Pros:

Only requires Android 2.3 and up, game has been optimized for older devices

Intuitive controls

Action elements tempered with rewarding RPG mechanics

Advanced AI

Great sound design

Cons:

Battles may be too intense for some, including younger players

Somewhat short

Annoying ads

No Moga control support

Some users have reported crashes

4. Edge of Tomorrow Game

Check out of a review of this game in the video above.

If you loved the Tom Cruise flick Edge of Tomorrow, which opened in theaters on June 6, the Android game based on the film is sure to please. The Edge of Tomorrow game will appeal to arcade game fans who love first person shooters. Who doesn’t love killing aliens? Even if you didn’t catch the film, you’ll likely still enjoy this sci-fi title.

Pros:

Great action

Free download

Appeals to fans of the movie

Nice visuals

Good sound design

Cons:

Somewhat large download size

Only works on devices running Android 4.0 and up

Multiple users have reported crashes

Controls feel a bit laggy

Too difficult for some tastes

5. Slido

Check out the gameplay trailer for Slido in the video above.

If you’re into minimalist games, Slido fits the bill perfectly. Simply slide the color buckets and catch the falling blocks. With addictive gameplay, nice sound design, and beautiful visuals, this simple game has extremely high replay value.

Pros:

Minimalist design

Fun gameplay

Nice sound design

Easy to learn

Good level of difficulty

Cons:

ART is not supported

Won’t work on devices running Android versions prior to 2.3

Some users want more variety and difficulty modes

Some users find it too similar to GYRO

Music not “energetic” enough for some users

