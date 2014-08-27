iPhone 6 Design: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

We’re counting the days until the unveiling of the iPhone 6. Here’s everything we know so far about Apple’s iPhone 6 design.

1. The iPhone 6 Will Be Ultra-Thin

In the video above, one YouTuber tries his hardest to put a scratch in the iPhone 6’s screen.

In our rundown of the iPhone 6’s many production issues, we cited a Reuters report about the redesign of the backlight that illuminates the display. According to Reuter’s sources, in Apple’s attempt to make the thinnest possible phone, the quality of the backlight suffered. The display became too dim, forcing production to halt while the display issue was sorted out. This setback does prove that Apple wants the iPhone 6 to have a very thin form factor.

2. The iPhone 6 Will Come in Multiple Variants

Four carriers Three colors Three storage capacities Two screen sizes A grand total of 72 iPhone 6 variants on the major U.S. carriers alone — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) August 25, 2014

Apple fans are expecting to see two variants of the iPhone 6 at the upcoming Apple Keynote. The current scuttlebutt from MacRumors suggests that the iPhone 6 will be available in 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch styles. In terms of color variants, it is expected that the iPhone 6 will be available in the same three colors as the iPhone 5s: space gray, silver, and gold. If an iPhone 6c is available at some point in the future, it might be available in other color options that are similar to the 5c’s current color options.

3. Jony Ive Is Expected to Use ‘New Materials’ For the iPhone 6

Earlier this year, MacRumors quoted Apple’s Jony Ive about his use of “new materials” in Apple’s future product line. While it’s not clear whether he was talking about the iPhone 6 or some other product, Ive’s hints about new products and new materials is quite tantalizing. Here’s Ive’s exact quote:

“I’ve worked for the last 15 or 20 years on the most challenging, creative parts of what we do. I would love to talk about future stuff — they’re materials we haven’t worked in before. I’ve been working on this stuff for a few years now. Tim [Cook] is fundamentally involved in pushing into these new areas and into these materials.”

MacRumors speculates that some of these “new materials” might include sapphire crystal, “Liquidmetal alloys,” and graphene. It’s almost certain that the iPhone 6 will use more sapphire crystal than the iPhone 5s did, and the iWatch may also use that material for its display.

You can learn more about Jony Ive and his design philosophy in this article.

4. The iPhone 6 Will Have Beautiful Lines

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but most people have really liked the leaked images of the iPhone 6 so far. The latest leaked images and video of the iPhone 6 have given us our clearest look at Apple’s new phone to date. Check out the video above from YouTuber Stefan Svartling, which combines several of the leaked images to give us a fuller picture of the iPhone 6.

5. The Power & Lock Button Appears to Have Moved

In the video above from YouTuber iCrackUriDevice, you can see the leaked housing for the iPhone 6. You can get a closer look at the iPhone 6’s power and lock button in the video above.

It appears that the power and lock button has been moved from its position on the iPhone 5s. The leaked back housing is said to have come from Apple’s supply chain in China. The rear housing is gold in color.