Top 5 Best Android Action Games of August 2014

Looking for an action-packed game to play on your Android device? These newly updated games are your best bets.

1. Assassin’s Creed Pirates

Check out a walkthrough of this game in the video above.

If you love the Assassin’s Creed console games, then the mobile “Pirates” chapter of the franchise will definitely appeal to you. With 50 story and side missions, there is a ton of content to explore here. You can steer your ship, build your crew, and seek lost treasure. With great graphics and an enjoyable storyline, this installment of Assassin’s Creed is an awesome mobile experience.

Beautiful Carribean environments to explore

Major update recently added new gameplay features, including whale hunting

Packed with action

Multiple ships and Survival Mode add immense replay value

Includes historical pirate characters

Controls are a little fussy

Game is a little slow to start

Requires Android 4.0 and up

Some users have reported crashes during battle sequences

Too much IAP

2. Swamp Attack

Watch YouTube star lonniedos play Swamp Attack in the video above.

Updated at the end of July, Swamp Attack is an addictive action game. You need to defend your home from zombie critters by using a variety of different weapons. There are tons of levels to master, and the game has awesome replay value. You can read our tips and cheats guide for Swamp Attack right here, and take your game to the next level.

Simple controls

Tons of levels

High replay value

Nice graphics

Addictive gameplay

Gameplay may be too frenetic for some

Leveling up weapons feels like a slog

Energy system is annoying to some

Despite being free, once you hit levels 15 it’s almost like hitting a paywall

Some users have reported freezes

3. Z Hunter – War of The Dead

Check out a trailer for this zombie game in the video above.

Z Hunter – War of The Dead lets you take on hordes of ravenous zombies. You really get a great sense of atmosphere from this game. Between the realistic visual elements and the creepy sound design, this game has a wonderfully spooky atmosphere. If you love sniper games or zombie titles, this is a must-play.

Over 150 missions, with four different game modes

Intuitive and fully configurable controls

Great use of rag doll physics

Huge array of weapons

Addictive gameplay

Requires Android 4.0 or higher

Some users have reported annoying gameplay glitches

Sometimes feels like a grind unless you use IAP

Time limits can be frustrating

Some controls are placed too close together in default mode

4. Colossatron

Get a closer look at this cool game in the video above.

Halfbrick Studios is known for the quality of their mobile games, and Colossatron is no exception. In this game, you get to take control of a giant robotic snake and smash through cities. It’s destructive, addictive fun, and this game is a must-play for anyone who likes plenty of action. Mayhem and damage make this game rip-roaringly fun.

From the same studio that brought you Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride

Easy to learn

Compete against your friends

Tons of weapons

Great sound and visuals

Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Does offer IAP, which some gamers and parents dislike

Some users have reported crashes

Some users find the game repetitive

Control scheme sometimes results in odd placement of Powercores

5. Devious Dungeon

Get a closer look at this game in the video above.

Devious Dungeon is yet another awesome title to come out of Noodlecake Studios. The use of randomized levels is great, because it adds a ton of replay value. The game spans five worlds, and boasts tons of cool monsters and amazing weapons. If you have a soft spot for 16-bit arcade games, this dungeon crawler is worth checking out. Plus, Devious Dungeon’s achievements system makes the game feel even more addictive.

Great replay value

Fun, retro graphics

IAP is available, but the game isn’t geared so that you need to buy it if you want to progress

Simple controls

Comes from the same game studio that brought you Mikey Hooks and Wayward Souls

Feels too “grindy” for some

Not a lot of fight encounter variety

Some users have reported glitches that might make the game easier

No Moga support

On-screen buttons are too close together