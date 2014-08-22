Top 5 Best Android Action Games of August 2014

Looking for an action-packed game to play on your Android device? These newly updated games are your best bets.
1. Assassin’s Creed Pirates
Check out a walkthrough of this game in the video above.
If you love the Assassin’s Creed console games, then the mobile “Pirates” chapter of the franchise will definitely appeal to you. With 50 story and side missions, there is a ton of content to explore here. You can steer your ship, build your crew, and seek lost treasure. With great graphics and an enjoyable storyline, this installment of Assassin’s Creed is an awesome mobile experience.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
2. Swamp Attack
Watch YouTube star lonniedos play Swamp Attack in the video above.
Updated at the end of July, Swamp Attack is an addictive action game. You need to defend your home from zombie critters by using a variety of different weapons. There are tons of levels to master, and the game has awesome replay value. You can read our tips and cheats guide for Swamp Attack right here, and take your game to the next level.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Z Hunter – War of The Dead
Check out a trailer for this zombie game in the video above.
Z Hunter – War of The Dead lets you take on hordes of ravenous zombies. You really get a great sense of atmosphere from this game. Between the realistic visual elements and the creepy sound design, this game has a wonderfully spooky atmosphere. If you love sniper games or zombie titles, this is a must-play.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
4. Colossatron
Get a closer look at this cool game in the video above.
Halfbrick Studios is known for the quality of their mobile games, and Colossatron is no exception. In this game, you get to take control of a giant robotic snake and smash through cities. It’s destructive, addictive fun, and this game is a must-play for anyone who likes plenty of action. Mayhem and damage make this game rip-roaringly fun.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
5. Devious Dungeon
Get a closer look at this game in the video above.
Devious Dungeon is yet another awesome title to come out of Noodlecake Studios. The use of randomized levels is great, because it adds a ton of replay value. The game spans five worlds, and boasts tons of cool monsters and amazing weapons. If you have a soft spot for 16-bit arcade games, this dungeon crawler is worth checking out. Plus, Devious Dungeon’s achievements system makes the game feel even more addictive.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons: