Top 5 Best Android Action Games of August 2014

(Assassin’s Creed Pirates)

Looking for an action-packed game to play on your Android device? These newly updated games are your best bets.

1. Assassin’s Creed Pirates

Check out a walkthrough of this game in the video above.

If you love the Assassin’s Creed console games, then the mobile “Pirates” chapter of the franchise will definitely appeal to you. With 50 story and side missions, there is a ton of content to explore here. You can steer your ship, build your crew, and seek lost treasure. With great graphics and an enjoyable storyline, this installment of Assassin’s Creed is an awesome mobile experience.

Buy it here.

Pros:
  • Beautiful Carribean environments to explore
  • Major update recently added new gameplay features, including whale hunting
  • Packed with action
  • Multiple ships and Survival Mode add immense replay value
  • Includes historical pirate characters
    • Cons:
  • Controls are a little fussy
  • Game is a little slow to start
  • Requires Android 4.0 and up
  • Some users have reported crashes during battle sequences
  • Too much IAP

    2. Swamp Attack

    Watch YouTube star lonniedos play Swamp Attack in the video above.

    Updated at the end of July, Swamp Attack is an addictive action game. You need to defend your home from zombie critters by using a variety of different weapons. There are tons of levels to master, and the game has awesome replay value. You can read our tips and cheats guide for Swamp Attack right here, and take your game to the next level.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • Simple controls
  • Tons of levels
  • High replay value
  • Nice graphics
  • Addictive gameplay
    • Cons:
  • Gameplay may be too frenetic for some
  • Leveling up weapons feels like a slog
  • Energy system is annoying to some
  • Despite being free, once you hit levels 15 it’s almost like hitting a paywall
  • Some users have reported freezes

    3. Z Hunter – War of The Dead

    Check out a trailer for this zombie game in the video above.

    Z Hunter – War of The Dead lets you take on hordes of ravenous zombies. You really get a great sense of atmosphere from this game. Between the realistic visual elements and the creepy sound design, this game has a wonderfully spooky atmosphere. If you love sniper games or zombie titles, this is a must-play.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • Over 150 missions, with four different game modes
  • Intuitive and fully configurable controls
  • Great use of rag doll physics
  • Huge array of weapons
  • Addictive gameplay
    • Cons:
  • Requires Android 4.0 or higher
  • Some users have reported annoying gameplay glitches
  • Sometimes feels like a grind unless you use IAP
  • Time limits can be frustrating
  • Some controls are placed too close together in default mode

    4. Colossatron

    Get a closer look at this cool game in the video above.

    Halfbrick Studios is known for the quality of their mobile games, and Colossatron is no exception. In this game, you get to take control of a giant robotic snake and smash through cities. It’s destructive, addictive fun, and this game is a must-play for anyone who likes plenty of action. Mayhem and damage make this game rip-roaringly fun.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • From the same studio that brought you Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride
  • Easy to learn
  • Compete against your friends
  • Tons of weapons
  • Great sound and visuals
    • Cons:
  • Requires Android 4.0.3 and up
  • Does offer IAP, which some gamers and parents dislike
  • Some users have reported crashes
  • Some users find the game repetitive
  • Control scheme sometimes results in odd placement of Powercores

    5. Devious Dungeon

    Get a closer look at this game in the video above.

    Devious Dungeon is yet another awesome title to come out of Noodlecake Studios. The use of randomized levels is great, because it adds a ton of replay value. The game spans five worlds, and boasts tons of cool monsters and amazing weapons. If you have a soft spot for 16-bit arcade games, this dungeon crawler is worth checking out. Plus, Devious Dungeon’s achievements system makes the game feel even more addictive.

    Buy it here.

    Pros:
  • Great replay value
  • Fun, retro graphics
  • IAP is available, but the game isn’t geared so that you need to buy it if you want to progress
  • Simple controls
  • Comes from the same game studio that brought you Mikey Hooks and Wayward Souls
    • Cons:
  • Feels too “grindy” for some
  • Not a lot of fight encounter variety
  • Some users have reported glitches that might make the game easier
  • No Moga support
  • On-screen buttons are too close together

    2 Comments

    numbsapplication2014

    Assassin’s Creed Pirates is definitely a well deserving number one and a quick glance at the posted trailer will surely confirm my point. I simply love the whole theme, the gameplay and the smoothness of the controls. It’s a great addition on mobile platforms.

