Top 5 Best New Shopping Apps for iPhone & Android

In honor of the launch of the new shopping app Spring, we’ve ranked the best shopping apps out there. If you love fashion, you’ll love these new and newly updated apps.
1. Spring
Spring is a brand-new shopping app that’s getting rave reviews. The app currently boasts 100 fashion brand partners, including brands like Hugo Boss and Warby Parker. If you find something you like, you can easily buy it with a single swipe of your fingertip. For people who love fashion but hate the hustle and bustle of the mall, this app is a wonderful experience.
2. Zappos Mobile
While the Zappos Mobile app isn’t exactly new, it got a recent update that made it much more enjoyable to use. With bug fixes and stability improvements made to the app, it is easier than ever before to find a great pair of shoes. The app boasts great in-app tracking with a big map of the US, which lets you see how soon your package will get to you. Plus, you get the same free returns policy you’d get from shopping from the regular Zappos site.
3. Wish
Billing itself as “shopping made fun,” Wish is an app that specializes in helping people find amazing deals and memorable fashions. The app features fashions for both men and women, For a limited time promotion, you can get an exclusive gift card when you sign up.
4. Polyvore
Polyvore is a great app for finding new fashions, getting styling advice, and buying new clothes. You can also mix and match products to create shoppable collages, which other people can then browse and enjoy. If you think shopping should be a group activity, this social-focused shopping app is a must-have.
5. Rue La La
Check out Rue La La’s great video on how to wear a “little black dress” above.
Rue La La stands out from the rest of the shopping apps out there because of its preponderance of major brands. You can expect savings of up to 70 percent off. The boutiques open every day at 11 am, and all sales are first come, first serve. It’s easy to create an account, or log in with Facebook or Google. While they may not always have extended sizes for fashion and shoes, this app is fun to browse because each “boutique” has been thoughtfully organized and curated.
