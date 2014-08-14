Top 5 Best New Shopping Apps for iPhone & Android

  Published
  Updated

(Getty)

In honor of the launch of the new shopping app Spring, we’ve ranked the best shopping apps out there. If you love fashion, you’ll love these new and newly updated apps.

1. Spring

(Spring)

Spring is a brand-new shopping app that’s getting rave reviews. The app currently boasts 100 fashion brand partners, including brands like Hugo Boss and Warby Parker. If you find something you like, you can easily buy it with a single swipe of your fingertip. For people who love fashion but hate the hustle and bustle of the mall, this app is a wonderful experience.

Download the iPhone version here.

Pros:
  • New shops opening every week
  • An additional 350 brands expected to partner with Spring through 2015
  • No shopping cart, meaning items can be bought in the blink of an eye
  • Shops run the gamut from luxury labels to emerging designers
  • Has the Rachel Zoe seal of approval
    • Cons:
  • May be dangerous for people who already have a problem with impulse shopping
  • Not yet available for Android
  • Can’t even start browsing until you sign up
  • Hard to follow both men and women’s items
  • Some items may be too expensive for people who tend towards bargain hunting

    2. Zappos Mobile

    Learn more about this app in the video above.

    While the Zappos Mobile app isn’t exactly new, it got a recent update that made it much more enjoyable to use. With bug fixes and stability improvements made to the app, it is easier than ever before to find a great pair of shoes. The app boasts great in-app tracking with a big map of the US, which lets you see how soon your package will get to you. Plus, you get the same free returns policy you’d get from shopping from the regular Zappos site.

    Download the iPhone version here.

    Download the Android version here.

    Pros:
  • You can now login with your Amazon account
  • Great interface
  • Enhanced Pinterest sharing
  • Huge selection of shoes
  • Great customer support
    • Cons:
  • Hard to view a lot of shoes at once
  • Some users find the app has elements of bloatware
  • Some users have reported bugs with ordering process
  • May not have some luxury or emerging designer brands
  • Some users still prefer shoe shopping in a brick and mortar store

    Share it.

    3. Wish

    (Wish)

    Billing itself as “shopping made fun,” Wish is an app that specializes in helping people find amazing deals and memorable fashions. The app features fashions for both men and women, For a limited time promotion, you can get an exclusive gift card when you sign up.

    Download the iPhone version here.

    Download the Android version here.

    Pros:
  • Used by 30 million people
  • Support for wishlists
  • Quick sign in with Google or Facebook
  • Amazing bargains
  • Great array of choices
    • Cons:
  • The promo to get 10% off your order when you pay using Google Wallet is only valid for US buyers
  • Can’t browse without creating an account
  • Most products don’t have more than one photo of the item
  • Women’s fashions tend to skew towards juniors/younger women
  • Few luxury items

    4. Polyvore

    Check out a cool interview with the team behind Polyvore in the video above.

    Polyvore is a great app for finding new fashions, getting styling advice, and buying new clothes. You can also mix and match products to create shoppable collages, which other people can then browse and enjoy. If you think shopping should be a group activity, this social-focused shopping app is a must-have.

    Download the iPhone version here.

    Download the Android version here.

    Pros:
  • Gives you styling advice so you can buy pieces that work together
  • Great for getting fashion inspiration, even if you’re not actively shopping
  • Find fashions for home and body
  • Mix and match products to create shoppable collages
  • Fast notifications
    • Cons:
  • Not great for people with older Android devices, as you must be running 4.0 or higher
  • List navigation can be a pain sometimes
  • Some features not available offline
  • Some users have issues with deleting sets
  • Some users have complained that style offerings have changed a lot over the years and become more limited

    5. Rue La La

    Check out Rue La La’s great video on how to wear a “little black dress” above.

    Rue La La stands out from the rest of the shopping apps out there because of its preponderance of major brands. You can expect savings of up to 70 percent off. The boutiques open every day at 11 am, and all sales are first come, first serve. It’s easy to create an account, or log in with Facebook or Google. While they may not always have extended sizes for fashion and shoes, this app is fun to browse because each “boutique” has been thoughtfully organized and curated.

    Download the iPhone version here.

    Download the Android version here.

    Pros:
  • Supports Google Wallet
  • Offers way more than just clothes, including housewares and accessories
  • Up to 80% off retail
  • Get $10 in Rue La La Credit when your friend’s first order ships
  • Tons of great fashions
    • Cons:
  • You do need to provide email and password to shop
  • $9.95 for standard shipping seems high
  • Runs slowly
  • Interface sometimes feels cramped
  • Some users have reported bugs and error messages that interfere with the shopping experience

    1 Comment

