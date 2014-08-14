Top 5 Best New Shopping Apps for iPhone & Android

In honor of the launch of the new shopping app Spring, we’ve ranked the best shopping apps out there. If you love fashion, you’ll love these new and newly updated apps.

1. Spring

Spring is a brand-new shopping app that’s getting rave reviews. The app currently boasts 100 fashion brand partners, including brands like Hugo Boss and Warby Parker. If you find something you like, you can easily buy it with a single swipe of your fingertip. For people who love fashion but hate the hustle and bustle of the mall, this app is a wonderful experience.

New shops opening every week

An additional 350 brands expected to partner with Spring through 2015

No shopping cart, meaning items can be bought in the blink of an eye

Shops run the gamut from luxury labels to emerging designers

Has the Rachel Zoe seal of approval

May be dangerous for people who already have a problem with impulse shopping

Not yet available for Android

Can’t even start browsing until you sign up

Hard to follow both men and women’s items

Some items may be too expensive for people who tend towards bargain hunting

2. Zappos Mobile

Learn more about this app in the video above.

While the Zappos Mobile app isn’t exactly new, it got a recent update that made it much more enjoyable to use. With bug fixes and stability improvements made to the app, it is easier than ever before to find a great pair of shoes. The app boasts great in-app tracking with a big map of the US, which lets you see how soon your package will get to you. Plus, you get the same free returns policy you’d get from shopping from the regular Zappos site.

You can now login with your Amazon account

Great interface

Enhanced Pinterest sharing

Huge selection of shoes

Great customer support

Hard to view a lot of shoes at once

Some users find the app has elements of bloatware

Some users have reported bugs with ordering process

May not have some luxury or emerging designer brands

Some users still prefer shoe shopping in a brick and mortar store

3. Wish

Billing itself as “shopping made fun,” Wish is an app that specializes in helping people find amazing deals and memorable fashions. The app features fashions for both men and women, For a limited time promotion, you can get an exclusive gift card when you sign up.

Used by 30 million people

Support for wishlists

Quick sign in with Google or Facebook

Amazing bargains

Great array of choices

The promo to get 10% off your order when you pay using Google Wallet is only valid for US buyers

Can’t browse without creating an account

Most products don’t have more than one photo of the item

Women’s fashions tend to skew towards juniors/younger women

Few luxury items

4. Polyvore

Check out a cool interview with the team behind Polyvore in the video above.

Polyvore is a great app for finding new fashions, getting styling advice, and buying new clothes. You can also mix and match products to create shoppable collages, which other people can then browse and enjoy. If you think shopping should be a group activity, this social-focused shopping app is a must-have.

Gives you styling advice so you can buy pieces that work together

Great for getting fashion inspiration, even if you’re not actively shopping

Find fashions for home and body

Mix and match products to create shoppable collages

Fast notifications

Not great for people with older Android devices, as you must be running 4.0 or higher

List navigation can be a pain sometimes

Some features not available offline

Some users have issues with deleting sets

Some users have complained that style offerings have changed a lot over the years and become more limited

5. Rue La La

Check out Rue La La’s great video on how to wear a “little black dress” above.

Rue La La stands out from the rest of the shopping apps out there because of its preponderance of major brands. You can expect savings of up to 70 percent off. The boutiques open every day at 11 am, and all sales are first come, first serve. It’s easy to create an account, or log in with Facebook or Google. While they may not always have extended sizes for fashion and shoes, this app is fun to browse because each “boutique” has been thoughtfully organized and curated.

Supports Google Wallet

Offers way more than just clothes, including housewares and accessories

Up to 80% off retail

Get $10 in Rue La La Credit when your friend’s first order ships

Tons of great fashions

You do need to provide email and password to shop

$9.95 for standard shipping seems high

Runs slowly

Interface sometimes feels cramped

Some users have reported bugs and error messages that interfere with the shopping experience