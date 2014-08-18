WATCH: Samsung Galaxy S5 Hidden Features & Secret Tips

We’ve rounded up some of the best tutorial videos to help you unlock the full potential of your Samsung Galaxy S5. Learn some secret tricks and hidden features to make your Galaxy S5 even more amazing.

1. Samsung Galaxy S5 Camera Tips

In the video above from GottaBeMobile, you can see a whole host of tricks and tips for getting the most out of your Samsung Galaxy S5. If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by the settings menu, this video can help you navigate the settings and capture the perfect shot.

2. Enable the Galaxy S5’s Hidden Menu Key

Samsung fans who miss the “menu” button from the older Galaxy smartphone models will love this hidden trick. The Samsung Galaxy S5 does have a menu button…if you know where to look for it.

Share this. Share Tweet Share Email

3. Create a Makeshift S-Pen Stylus

In the video above, you can learn how to adjust the S5’s sensitivity settings. By making some minor adjustments to these settings, you can forget buying a special accessory like the S-Pen, and use a plain ol’ No. 2 pencil instead. You might want to install a screen protector first, though.

4. Samsung Galaxy S5’s Baby Monitor Feature

Did you know you can use your S5 as a baby monitor? One of the accessibility options the S5 boasts is a simple monitor that can detect the sound of a baby crying. Watch the video above to see how to set it up.

5. The Ultimate Guide to the Galaxy S5’s Secret Features

The video above from TechSmartt runs nearly 40 minutes in length. The video includes over 50 tips and tricks for getting the most out of your S5, including how to install a streamlined interface and how to unlock air gestures.