Apple Pulls iOS 8.0.1 Update: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Just hours after releasing the update for iOS 8, Apple was forced to backtrack and pull iOS 8.0.1 because of bugs and problems with the updates.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. iPhone 6 Users Have Been Hit Hardest

The problems with the update affected mainly iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users. The problem has affected users in United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, according to Britain’s ITV.

2. The New iOS Is Causing Users to Lose Cell Service

Mac Rumors reports some of the problems that users suffered were problems with touch ID and causing users to have no cell service. According to CNET, iPhone 6 users can restore their phones through iTunes.

3. Apple’s Stock Is Already Down

On the day of the release, Apple’s stock is already down, thanks to “Bendgate.”

4. iOS 8 Was Supposed to Fix Only Minor Issues

It was reported yesterday that new update would solve problems with iOS 8 related to the phone’s Photo Library and other minor issues.

5. Apple Isn’t Saying Much

Apple is actively investigating the problem and has pulled the update. In a statement, the company said:

We have received reports of an issue with the iOS 8.0.1 update. We are actively investigating these reports and will provide information as quickly as we can. In the meantime we have pulled back the iOS 8.0.1 update.

