How to Check Your iPhone 6 Upgrade Eligibility by Text

Wondering if you’re eligible for an upgrade with your cell carrier? If you’re hoping to get an iPhone 6, it’s really easy to check your upgrade eligibility via text message.

TUAW has published a list of numbers that you can dial for each major US carrier. Simply dial one of these numbers, and you’ll get a text message in response. That text can help you determine whether you are eligible for an iPhone 6.

◦ AT&T: *639#

◦ Sprint: 1311

◦ T-Mobile: #874

◦ Verizon: #874

These codes don’t appear to be working for all users, despite the fact that they were published on a reputable blog. In the comments for the TUAW article, one commenter noted that the T-Mobile number won’t work anymore, since T-Mobile no longer sells subsidized phones. T-Mobile does have a trade-in program for old iPhones, however. You can learn more about T-Mobile’s iPhone 6-related offers in this article.

The AT&T number is working, and if our personal experiences are anything to go by, you’ll get your response via text message in a matter of seconds.

Go hands on with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in the video above from the Verge.

Mac Rumors does caution iPhone fans that some of the eligibility messages you receive back from the carrier may not outline all available options:

“For example, AT&T’s text message is pointing users towards a Next plan, even if they may have other upgrade options available. A second option for getting a clear picture of upgrade eligibility on the four major networks is going through Apple’s own site.”

Want to see all our iPhone 6 coverage in one place? Go here to learn more about iPhone 6 features.

