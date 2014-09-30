How to Repair a Broken iPhone 6

Want to try to repair your broken iPhone 6? This guide will help you tackle broken screens, bad batteries, busted charging ports, and even the iPhone 6 camera. You can save a ton of money by fixing your broken iPhone 6 yourself, and the videos below make learning these repair skills easy as pie. Please note that neither the makers of these videos nor Heavy.com assume any liability for property damage or injury incurred as a result of viewing the information contained in the following how-to videos. If you don’t have the confidence to try these repairs yourself, you should arrange an appointment with your nearest Apple store or Apple authorized repair center to arrange for a repair or replacement iPhone.

Looking for advice on how to repair or prevent water damage to an iPhone 6? Scroll all the way to the bottom of this article to see our tips and hints.

1. Get Your Bearings With an iPhone 6 Teardown Video

The teardown video above will help you to familiarize yourself with the “guts” of an iPhone 6. No matter what the nature of your iPhone 6 repair project may be, checking out the video above can help you to understand exactly how a new iPhone is put together. This teardown review video is also of interest to anyone who has ever wondered what their iPhone looks like on the inside.

2. How to Replace an iPhone 6 Battery

If you want a step-by-step guide to replacing the battery in the iPhone 6, check out the video above. The video guide is rather short, but actually doing the replacement in real time can take 30-45 minutes. It is unlikely that a brand new iPhone 6 has a bad battery, but not entirely impossible. If your battery problems persist, check out our guide to improving battery life in iOS 8.

3. How to Replace a Broken Screen on the iPhone 6

An iPhone 6 with a cracked screen can be almost impossible to use, so replacing the screen quickly is very important. However, replacing a broken screen can be a very fiddly business. The video above outlines the basic process of replacing the screen of an iPhone 6.

4. How to ‘Fix’ the iPhone 6’s Camera Protrusion

One of the design quirks of the new iPhone 6 is the protruding camera. Some people don’t mind it, but others really seem to hate it. In the video above, you can see the extreme lengths one iPhone user went to in order to get rid of this bump. Don’t try this one at home, kids.

5. How to Replace an iPhone 6 Charging Port

A charging port is important to ensure that your phone takes a charge correctly. The video above outlines how to replace that charging port in the event of damage or malfunction.

Looking for something that can help minimize water damage to your device after it gets wet? Immediately after water damage occurs, you should remove the battery from the device, pat it dry with a towel, and place both the battery and the device itself in a sealed bag with desiccant for 24 hours.