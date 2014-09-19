Top 5 Best iPhone 6 & iPhone 6 Plus Apps

Here’s a guide to the best old and new apps that every iPhone 6 and 6 Plus owner should have installed on their device.

1. Vyclone

Check out the video above to see how Vyclone works.

Vyclone isn’t exactly a new app, but it’s going to be even more amazing on an iPhone with a bigger screen. Vyclone is also worth knowing about because it was created by Joe Sumner, frontman of the band Fiction Plane and the son of rock legend Sting.

Vyclone is a way of creating immersive, comprehensive videos. You can use this app to film a large event, such as a concert, and intercut your footage with footage taken by other people who were at the same event. It’s a cool way to re-experience an event from multiple points of view, and create a memorable “highlight reel” of concerts, sporting events, weddings, dances, graduation ceremonies, birthdays, and more. The bigger screen of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be great for enjoying these types of videos.

Pros:

Allows for both automatic and manual mixing of video footage

Free

Events feature makes it easy to collaborate with people around the globe

Stunning interface

Great pedigree

Cons:

For best results, you should use this app for filming very large events with lots of other people filming at the same time

Interface may overwhelm some

Does recommend allowing push notifications, mic access, and location info, which may be a turn-off for the privacy obsessed

Requires registration prior to use

Some limitations on video length

2. Minuum

See how this keyboard app works in the video above.

Billed as “The Little Keyboard for Big Fingers,” Minuum is ideal for people who are frustrated by both autocorrect and iOS 8’s innate ability to “guess” what word you’ll be typing next. The best part of this app is arguably mini mode, which lets you keep typing in the app that you’re in, but also allows you to see more of that app while you type. Typing data is stored locally on your device, with Minuum promising “We do not collect typing data remotely and will not do so without first asking you.”

Pros:

On sale for 50 percent off as of this writing

Lets you type quickly

Mini mode lets you see more of the app

Gesture shortcuts

Easy to delete words from the dictionary

Cons:

Not free

English only

Improved iPad support “coming soon”

Limited themes (but more on the way)

More expensive than other paid apps, even with the current discount

3. Timeless

Get a closer look a this app in the video review above.

Timeless, aka “Timeless: The Multiple Countdown Timer & Stopwatch with Style,” is relative new iOS app that combines stopwatch and timer functionality into one handy app. What makes this app stand out is not it’s relatively simple features, but rather its gorgeous design. With an elegant, stunning interface, this app makes your whole phone fill more luxe. Plus, it’s been updated to run faster than ever before, which makes this app feel like a whole new experience. If you love apps that are exquisitely designed, add this app to your iPhone 6 or 6 Plus right now.

Pros:

Now runs 60 percent faster

Beautiful, colorful interface

Multiple themes

Extrememly useful labeling system

Sound effects make the app easier to use without having to look at the screen

Cons:

Easy to hit wrong control button on the screen

Some users have complained about notification center issues or too many notifications in general

Other timer apps have most of the same functionality

Colors may not appeal to all users

Some users want a more iPad-friendly version

4. Acompli Email & Calendar

Learn more about this productivity app in the video above.

Acompli Email & Calendar is far from the only email and calendar app you’ll find on the App Store. That being said, this fresh app offers a suite of excellent features that make it one of the best apps in its class. The calendar function lets you share available meeting times, schedule meetings, or get reminders, and is “tightly integrated” with your email.

This app is especially appealing to people with vast inboxes, or those who have a lot of attachments in their inbox. If you haven’t tried this app yet, now would be a smart time to give it a trial.

Pros:

No need to switch between separate email and calendar apps

Nice UI

Has had many improvements made since launch

Saves you time, reduces stress

Send large files from your mobile inbox even if you haven’t downloaded them to your phone

Cons:

Some features, like “share your location” may be a turn-off for the privacy obsessed

May not be able to be customized to fit all user preferences

Some users have reported a delay in emails showing up in their inbox

Could benefit from added swipe/gesture controls

Some users have requested integrated cloud storage connections

5. Spring

Spring is a brand-new shopping app that’s getting rave reviews. The app currently boasts 100 fashion brand partners, including brands like Oscar de la Renta, Naja, and Warby Parker. If you find something you like, you can easily buy it with a single swipe of your fingertip. For people who love fashion but hate the hustle and bustle of the mall, this app is a wonderful experience. This app is one of the few shopping apps that feels pleasurable to use on iOS, and the bigger screens of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will make mobile shopping even more fun.

Pros:

Super easy to import your credit card data

An additional 350 brands expected to partner with Spring through 2015

No shopping cart, meaning items can be bought in the blink of an eye

Shops run the gamut from luxury labels to emerging designers

Has the Rachel Zoe seal of approval

Cons: