Top 5 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Accessories

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is finally here. We’ve put together some of the best accessories that every Note 4 owner should have in their tech arsenal. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, these accessories are some of the hottest and most desirable items around.

1. Samsung Galaxy Gear Fit

In the video above, the Wall Street Journal reviews the Samsung Galaxy Gear Fit.

The Samsung Galaxy Gear Fit is the slimmest of all the Galaxy Gear offerings. The Gear Fit allows you to quickly respond to notifications and track your heart rate. You can easily customize the look of your Gear Fit, which makes the experience feel more personalized. If you are trying to slim down, this accessory will pair with your new Note 4, and help you reach your fitness goals.

Pros:

Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rating)

Measures heart rate

Gives you real-time coaching

Lightweight

Also works with a variety of other Samsung devices

Cons:

Some users find the display orientation limiting

Not shockproof

Not waterproof past a certain depth

Automatic screen turn-on is a bit over-sensitive, according to some user reviews

Battery life is somewhat limited compared to other fitness bands on the market

2. Samsung HM1300 Bluetooth Headset

The video above acts as a basic user’s guide for the Samsung HM1300 headset.

This Samsung headset offers 8 hours of talk time, making it ideal for Galaxy Note 4 users who use their phone for business calls or business travel. Additionally, this headset also offers up to 300 hours of standby time. It boasts an attractive design, and three interchangeable ear tips to personalize your fit. If you’re looking for a Samsung-made Bluetooth headset that won’t break the bank, this is a great choice.

Pros:

Clean, minimalist design

Available in six fun colors to suit your personality

Uses multipoint technology (you can pair with multiple devices)

Lightweight

Comes from a reliable manufacturer

Cons:

No noise reduction features

No voice commands

Calls sometimes sound echo-y, according to some user reviews

Some user reviews complain audio is too quiet

Ear piece holder appears to be likely to break over time

3. PowerGen External Battery Pack

Check out an unboxing and review of this battery pack in the video above.

This PowerGen pack holds a whopping 6000mAh charge, allowing you to charge multiple phones, or recharge the Galaxy Note 4’s battery repeatedly. If you love your Android device but wish you had better battery life, this external battery pack is a smart buy. While the Note 4 does have some great battery features, this accessory is a great backup in case you drain that big battery.

Pros:

Works with multiple phones from Samsung, HTC, Motorola, LG, and more

Large capacity: 6000mAh

Available in multiple colors

Embedded Micro-USB (no need for an extra cable)

Compliant with international safety standards

Cons:

PowerGen does have some other battery packs that have even larger capacities

Only offers 500 or so recharge cycles over the life of the battery

Power Pack only comes with a one-year limited replacement warranty

Takes at least 120 minutes to fully recharge

Doesn’t come with a dedicated wall plug charger (the USB-to-micro-USB cable can be plugged in to a computer to charge)

4. Mobi-Lens Photography Combo Pack

Check out a review of Mobi-Lens in the video above.

Mobi-Lens is a camera accessory that works on multiple types of smartphones. The clothes pin-inspired design lets you place the lens over your existing camera lens. The combo pack includes both the Wide+Macro and Fisheye Mobi-Lens. If you want to take the Note 4’s camera to the next level, this little photography kit is a smart buy.

Pros:

Universal design

Easy to install

Multiple lens types available

Comes in four bold colors

Clippable design makes it easy to store on the go

Cons:

Some find the design ugly

Can be tricky to get aligned just right with your phone’s camera

If you have a thick case on your device, it can impact the look of your image

May not feel premium enough for serious photographers

Macro lens requires you to be quite close to the subject

5. Jabra DRIVE Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone

Jabra may not exactly be a household name, but this car speakerphone is a great buy because of its host of automatic features. Additionally, it allows for multiple devices to be paired at once, making this ideal for people who have a cell phone for both work and personal use.

Pros:

Available in multiple colors

Boasts both echo and noise canceling features

Connects to two Bluetooth devices at the same time

Automatic pairing and automatic volume adjustment

Allows you to stream music or get audio GPS directions without using your hands

Cons:

Battery life may vary depending on use: item description simply states it has “enough battery life to last through even the longest commute or road trip”

DRIVE goes to sleep after 10 minutes, forcing you to turn the device back on: great for conserving battery, but annoying for those who are in and out of a car frequently during the day

Some users have reported issues with auto-connectivity

Mic could be more sensitive

Some users have reported issues with call quality

